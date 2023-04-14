Jonathan Lange

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was sitting alone in a jail cell pondering an op-ed written by eight “moderate clergy.” They raked him over the coals for being an “extremist” who was unnecessarily intruding national issues into “a local situation.” It was Good Friday, April 12, 1963, and he had just been arrested for “parading without a permit.”

The jail was in Birmingham, Alabama. And the reply that he was scratching out in the margins of the newspaper would become the famous “Letter from a Birmingham Jail.” On the 60th anniversary of its publication, it is worth reading again.

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at OnlyHuman-JL.blogspot.com. Email: JLange64@allwest.net.

