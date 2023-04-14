The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was sitting alone in a jail cell pondering an op-ed written by eight “moderate clergy.” They raked him over the coals for being an “extremist” who was unnecessarily intruding national issues into “a local situation.” It was Good Friday, April 12, 1963, and he had just been arrested for “parading without a permit.”
The jail was in Birmingham, Alabama. And the reply that he was scratching out in the margins of the newspaper would become the famous “Letter from a Birmingham Jail.” On the 60th anniversary of its publication, it is worth reading again.
The white ministers began with the canard: Birmingham solutions to Birmingham problems. They criticized King for being an outsider. He answered, “I cannot sit idly by in Atlanta and not be concerned about what happens in Birmingham. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny.”
Federalism, it is true, calls for grass-roots involvement, not top-down impositions. But, truer still, justice is universal and immutable. Local peculiarities can never override the truly just laws of nature. Moderates both in the Yankee North and in the Jim Crow South forgot this point.
King wrote to remind them. “[T]here are two types of laws,” he said, “just and unjust ... One has not only a legal, but a moral responsibility to obey just laws. Conversely, one has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws.”
Invoking Thomas Aquinas, King explained the difference. “A just law is a man-made code that squares with the moral law or the law of God. An unjust law is a code that is out of harmony with the moral law. An unjust law is a human law that is not rooted in eternal law and natural law. Any law that uplifts human personality is just. Any law that degrades human personality is unjust.”
This distinction between natural law and human ordinance harkened back to the Lincoln-Douglas debates more than a century earlier. Stephen Douglas was the moderate of his day who tried to remain neutral on the issue of slavery by holding that each state should decide, by popular vote, whether to allow slavery or not.
At Galesburg, Illinois, the ugly truth of this claim was exposed. “[E]very sentiment [Douglas] utters discards the idea that there is any wrong in slavery,” Lincoln said. “Judge Douglas declares that if any community want slavery, they have a right to have it. He can say that, logically, if he says that there is no wrong in slavery; but if you admit that there is a wrong in it, he cannot logically say that anybody has a right to do wrong.”
King was making the same point. Those who held that Jim Crow laws should be decided democratically were, thereby, claiming that Jim Crow laws are a just and godly choice. On the contrary, King asserted that they are “not only politically, economically and sociologically unsound, [but] morally wrong and sinful.” He lamented those who only complied with desegregation because “it is the law.” We should, rather, agree that “integration is morally right [] because the Negro is your brother.”
At the heart of the matter is the difference between “legal” and “just.” “[E]verything Adolf Hitler did in Germany was ‘legal,’” King wrote. But justice calls all human beings to defy such “legalities” and not comply with them.
In some of his harshest words, King said, “the white moderate ... is more devoted to ‘order’ than to justice; [and] prefers a negative peace, which is the absence of tension, to a positive peace, which is the presence of justice.” All people should, rather, “understand that law and order exist for the purpose of establishing justice.”
Because its exposition of the natural law is both convincing and true, the Letter from a Birmingham Jail led directly to the Civil Rights Act of 1964. We need that clarity again today.
In 1991, then-Sen. Joseph Biden opposed Clarence Thomas’ nomination to the Supreme Court by a frontal assault on natural law. It has remained under attack for three decades. In Wyoming’s own legislative chambers, those who speak of right and wrong — moral and immoral — are regularly lambasted as intruding “religion” into politics. This is wrong. Justice is universal and eternally true. The moral moderates were wrong in 1963; they are still wrong in 2023.
King’s Letter from a Birmingham Jail still stands as a powerful exposition of natural law. It remains relevant for a host of social issues that face Wyoming today. We would all do well to re-read it and seek “laws that uplift human personality.” This is true and universal justice.