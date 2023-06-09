Jonathan Lange

Once again, parents are fighting for morals and decency. In Lander, Cheyenne and Gillette they are simply calling for libraries to obey laws that are already on the books.

In an annual game of pass-the-buck, parents approach local school boards during the summer and are rebuffed. They are told that there are policies and professional librarians in place. If they don’t like it, they can go to the Legislature. When they do so each winter, the Wyoming Caucus and its progressive allies make solemn speeches about “local control” and refuse to act — passing the buck back to the school boards.

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at OnlyHuman-JL.blogspot.com. Email: JLange64@allwest.net.

