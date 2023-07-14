Jonathan Lange

The University of Wyoming recently issued an 18-page report from “The Freedom of Expression, Intellectual Freedom, and Constructive Dialog Working Group.” Concerned citizens have until Sept. 8 to respond.

The working group was appointed by University President Ed Seidel after an episode last December when a university official shut down the speech of a campus guest who challenged the university-sponsored student newspaper.

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at OnlyHuman-JL.blogspot.com. Email: JLange64@allwest.net.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus