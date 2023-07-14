The University of Wyoming recently issued an 18-page report from “The Freedom of Expression, Intellectual Freedom, and Constructive Dialog Working Group.” Concerned citizens have until Sept. 8 to respond.
The working group was appointed by University President Ed Seidel after an episode last December when a university official shut down the speech of a campus guest who challenged the university-sponsored student newspaper.
The Branding Iron named Artemis Langford — an adult student, political activist and staff writer for the paper — nine times in an article centered on gender assertions. But when former student Todd Schmidt contradicted the newspaper’s gender assertions, he was immediately censored for using Langford’s name. Later, the university banned his future speech.
Had the university called out the Branding Iron for using Langford’s name, Schmidt might have known that its use was off-limits. But not only did Schmidt have no indication that he was doing anything wrong, even President Seidel said: “[T]hese interactions were not in obvious violation of UW policies.”
Central to the Rule of Law is the principle that policies should be clear and predictable. Vague laws that enable government officials to make up new rules on the fly are inherently illegitimate and unjust. “Unconstitutional vagueness” is reason enough for courts to nullify a law.
Responding to Schmidt’s unjust banning, more than two dozen state elected officials sent a letter reminding Seidel of the university’s First Amendment obligations as a state agency. That letter went unheeded, and now, the university is being sued.
The plaintiff is not asking for gobs of taxpayer money. He is asking for the university to admit publicly that it violated his constitutional rights. That’s a reasonable request. But Seidel is spending gobs of taxpayer money on lawyers to avoid that admission. The report of the working group, read against this backdrop, fails in three ways.
First, Seidel’s appointments to the working group fail the diversity test. None of the elected officials who signed the letter were invited. Nor was any First Amendment watchdog organization — Wyoming’s Family Alliance comes to mind. Even Schmidt, who has the most direct stake in the issue, was not invited. But Langford’s longtime friend, Sara Burlingame, was invited.
Similarly one-sided were the former legislators that Seidel invited as “Wyoming stakeholders.” Cathy Connolly and Sara Burlingame, during their collective time in Wyoming’s House of Representatives, sponsored no fewer than seven speech bills similar to the Colorado law that was recently ruled unconstitutional by the United States Supreme Court in 303 Creative v. Elenis.
Such one-sided stacking of the deck invites charges of viewpoint discrimination and diminishes the credibility of the working group.
Second, except when referencing the First Amendment directly, the report consistently uses the phrase “free expression,” rather than “free speech.” What first seems odd, but innocuous, is actually a calculated shift. While speech is done by an individual and involves only sound or sight, expression can be collective and involves conduct.
The nuanced differences between these terms are too complex to flesh out here. But they are important enough that the working group should not have abandoned the constitutional language without at least explaining why it took this drastic step.
Similarly, the report uses the phrase “constructive dialog” and its equivalents over 60 times. Never once does it let “dialog” stand unqualified and free. It begs the question: Who, exactly, will be the judge of what dialog is constructive and what is not? That’s the detail where the devil is hiding. Judging from the makeup of the working group, the answer seems clear.
Third, the report’s recommendations are colored by this same problem. Instead of providing a framework for free human dialogue, they offer 10 ways that a select few can shape campus speech.
Some of these recommendations, 4.1 and 4.8, would use taxpayer funds to hire outside experts for conducting seminars. Another, 4.2, hires a full-time manager of free speech initiatives. Others, 4.3 and 4.4, would anoint some “administration, faculty, staff and students” as more equal than others in the pantheon of campus civility. But who selects these groups and speech managers is left open for whoever has the ambition and ability to manipulate those levers of power.
And how, exactly, does one involve administration, faculty, staff, students and community members who did not choose the outside presenters or who disagree with the presentations? Recommendation 4.5 contains the chilling answer. It suggests “incorporating aspects of this programming into existing programs, clubs, and organizations ... extend[ing] to residence life and learning communities, [and] including targeted training in civil discourse and dialogue for residence.” In other words, force it on a captive audience.
Using its power over students and staff, the university proposes coercing the unwilling to participate in its seminars and struggle sessions. So much for the promised freedom.