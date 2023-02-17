National Marriage Week ended on St. Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14). Appropriately, Wyoming’s Senate spent the week talking about happy and successful marriages. The good news is that all 31 of your elected senators were in favor of them. That may sound trite, but it is not intended to.
One of the skills of successfully married people is the ability to celebrate and talk about their agreements before tackling their disagreements. Those who are mature enough for marriage make this skill a habit. More than merely deflecting arguments, seasoned spouses know that this is the first step toward resolving a disagreement.
The same habit that makes people mature enough for marriage also makes people mature enough for public policy debates. They know that even the most heated debates about societal laws are debates about human society. On that, we all agree. Let’s celebrate and talk about this fundamental agreement and use it as a stepping stone to better policy.
House Bill 7, titled “Underage marriage-amendments,” brought another point of agreement to Wyoming’s legislature. After agreeing that it is their duty to pass laws that help citizens to form healthy and happy marriages, they also agreed that most citizens under 18 do not have the maturity to form lifelong, happy marriages. For that matter, marital maturity is in short supply, even in couples much older than 18.
This is a problem, since some people complete puberty before reaching their teens. Their bodies become capable of having children, whether they are mature enough to raise them or not. While biological adulthood happens on nature’s timetable, spiritual adulthood does not just “happen.” It must be taught to each generation. And only the foolhardy would lag behind in teaching spiritual maturity while bodies are developing full speed ahead.
Here is another point of unanimous agreement: The difference between spiritual adulthood and bodily adulthood reveals that human beings have both body and soul. That fact makes us different from animals. The institution of marriage embodies this difference and makes human society human. So, how should society legislate in recognition of these realities?
Two things must happen simultaneously. The first is to make laws designed to prohibit sex and marriage before the time that citizens are mature enough to marry and raise children. The second is to make laws designed to keep a child’s spiritual development in step with his or her biological development. Wyoming statute addresses both.
First, it prohibits marriage under the age of 18, and it has statutory rape laws that make it a crime for anyone over 18 to engage in the act of marriage with anyone under 17. Both kinds of laws are stop-gap measures and, of necessity, cannot exactly match maturity. But they are necessary safeguards and have legal exceptions and prosecutorial discretion to recognize their inexactness.
Second, Wyoming statute protects parental rights and religious rights. They recognize that parents have the primary responsibility to ready their children for marriage. Laws also protect churches so that they can assist parents with spiritual formation. Finally, Wyoming has numerous requirements for its school system, designed to help children become mature and marriageable citizens.
Educational policy is an extremely contentious “third rail” of political discourse. Attempts to remove smut from schools are characterized as attacks by powerful educational lobbies. Parents are blamed. Politicians are frightened, while kids are caught in the middle. That’s too bad.
Good bills like HB 87, “Crimes of obscenity-revisions,” and SF 161, “Parental rights-repealing conflicting statute” were killed in committee, while HB 78, “Protection of parental rights;” HB 220, “Prohibiting pornography in schools;” HB 283, “Promoting obscenity-educational exception amendment;” and HB 205, “Ban on teaching and training critical race theory” were never heard at all. We can hardly fault kids for being too immature for marriage when we fail to protect them from spiritual malformation.
Thankfully, five bills remain that can improve the sexual maturation of Wyoming’s children. SF 111, “Child abuse-change of sex,” and SF 144, “Chloe’s law-children gender change prohibition” would protect children’s bodies from unethical medical procedures. SF 117, “Parental rights in education;” SF 130, “Educational Freedom Act,” and SF 133, “Student eligibility in interscholastic sports” would improve Wyoming’s education system in a variety of ways.
The members of Wyoming’s legislature can help Wyoming’s kids by demonstrating the kind of maturity that makes marriage possible. They can start by celebrating their agreements: (1) It is the business of Wyoming to promote healthy and happy marriages; (2) Poor spiritual formation harms adolescent maturity; (3) Good spiritual formation requires integrating the human body and spirit; (4) Parents have the primary responsibility to form adults; and (5) Churches and schools should support them and not get in their way.
Marriage is a singularly human estate. The Legislature can help it thrive in Wyoming.