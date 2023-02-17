Jonathan Lange

National Marriage Week ended on St. Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14). Appropriately, Wyoming’s Senate spent the week talking about happy and successful marriages. The good news is that all 31 of your elected senators were in favor of them. That may sound trite, but it is not intended to.

One of the skills of successfully married people is the ability to celebrate and talk about their agreements before tackling their disagreements. Those who are mature enough for marriage make this skill a habit. More than merely deflecting arguments, seasoned spouses know that this is the first step toward resolving a disagreement.

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at OnlyHuman-JL.blogspot.com. Email: JLange64@allwest.net.

