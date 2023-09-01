Jonathan Lange

Three-score years ago last Monday, on Aug. 28, 1963, a quarter-million people stood on the National Mall to hear Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. deliver one of our most beloved speeches. “I have a dream,” he declared while standing before the giant marble statue of Abraham Lincoln.

In his opening sentence, King commemorated the centennial of Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. This is a curious choice, given how the National Archives describe it: “Despite [its] expansive wording, the Emancipation Proclamation was limited in many ways. It applied only to states that had seceded from the United States, leaving slavery untouched in the loyal border states. It also expressly exempted parts of the Confederacy (the Southern secessionist states) that had already come under Northern control. Most important, the freedom it promised depended upon Union (United States) military victory.”

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at https://jonathanlange.substack.com/. Email: JLange64@protonmail.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus