Three-score years ago last Monday, on Aug. 28, 1963, a quarter-million people stood on the National Mall to hear Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. deliver one of our most beloved speeches. “I have a dream,” he declared while standing before the giant marble statue of Abraham Lincoln.
In his opening sentence, King commemorated the centennial of Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. This is a curious choice, given how the National Archives describe it: “Despite [its] expansive wording, the Emancipation Proclamation was limited in many ways. It applied only to states that had seceded from the United States, leaving slavery untouched in the loyal border states. It also expressly exempted parts of the Confederacy (the Southern secessionist states) that had already come under Northern control. Most important, the freedom it promised depended upon Union (United States) military victory.”
King was aware of its defects. But rather than vilify it as an insult to inclusive principles, King laid it as the cornerstone of his own monument to justice and freedom. From it, he derived three universal principles to guide us in the ongoing fight for justice and freedom.
First, to uplift anyone, start by honoring the dead. A true and just democracy does not cancel our fathers for their failings, but builds on their successes. The affirmation of all people demands that we recognize time as part of our creative material. We neither cut ourselves off from the past, nor live in it. We neither give ourselves to utopian visions nor satisfy today’s lusts at the expense of the unborn, but we patiently build for the future.
King articulated these truths by counting the Declaration of Independence and the Emancipation Proclamation as “promissory notes.” They were checks to be cashed. But their ultimate value depends entirely on the soundness of the bank from which they are drawn. Our founders wrote the checks, but left it to us to build the bank.
The deposits we make now are for our children. “Now is the time to make real the promises of democracy,” said King, “Now is the time to make justice a reality for all of God’s children.”
The second principle is nonviolence. “In the process of gaining our rightful place, we must not be guilty of wrongful deeds. Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred.” King exhorted, “Again and again, we must rise to the majestic heights of meeting physical force with soul force.”
When the juggernaut of injustice plagues any people, Satan’s temptation is to fight fire with fire, bloodshed with bloodshed. But it is Satan’s lie that the end justifies the means. “The wrath of man does not produce the righteousness of God” (James 1:20). The power of the one true God is not injustice, but love. And against this power, no injustice can long stand.
But we must not confuse the strong love of God with limp tolerance of evil. Love speaks truth to power. Love runs to the battle. It doesn’t shrink back. Love would rather die than allow the weakest to suffer harm. And, in its quest to defend the weak, love unites and organizes countless human stones into an unbreachable defensive wall.
This brought King to his third principle for freedom and justice: We are all in this together. As he had previously written in his “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” No party, race, sex or creed can seek justice for itself through injustice to others — even its persecutors. Such shortsighted tactics only entrench injustice and slavery ever more deeply.
Looking over the crowd on the National Mall, King noted that “many of our white brothers, as evidenced by their presence here today, have come to realize that their destiny is tied up with our destiny. And they have come to realize that their freedom is inextricably bound to our freedom.”
Built on these three principles, Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream “that one day, on the red hills of Georgia, the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit down together at the table of brotherhood ... [that] little black boys and black girls will be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls as sisters and brothers.”
The quest for freedom and justice continues today. The parties involved are ever-changing. But King’s principles of (1) embracing the past, living in the present and hoping for the future; (2) renouncing injustice in the pursuit of justice; and (3) lifting up one another for the sake of all are timeless principles that beckon us all to follow his dream.
