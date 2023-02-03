Jonathan Lange

Last Monday, Jan. 30, Rep. Tamara Trujillo, R-Cheyenne, asked the director of Wyoming’s State Board of Nursing, Lori Hart, “Do you believe that there is enough ‘evidence-based safety’ for those who have been prescribed and given the COVID shot?” Hart did not answer the question, but replied, “We certainly are not providing disciplinary action either way.”

Trujillo doubled down, “I just wanted to know if there was enough ‘evidence-based safety’ to prescribe that medication to people.” Chairman Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, concurred: “In your professional opinion, in the Board of Nursing, do you agree that there is enough scientific data out there for people to feel comfortable?”

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at OnlyHuman-JL.blogspot.com. Email: JLange64@allwest.net.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus