The 14th annual Western Conservative Summit was hosted by Colorado Christian University last weekend. Over a thousand attended, and thousands more watched online. This year’s summit headlined four dozen national figures and three voices from Wyoming: Harriet Hageman, Megan Degenfelder and Nathan Winters.
Degenfelder used her platform to talk from the heart about the Wyoming Department of Education’s recently released strategic plan. She began simply: “At the most basic level, the public education system was created to build stronger communities and a stronger country.”
Article 7, Section 20 of the Wyoming Constitution agrees. “As the health and morality of the people are essential to their well-being, and to the peace and permanence of the state, it shall be the duty of the legislature to protect and promote these vital interests by such measures for the encouragement of temperance and virtue, and such restrictions upon vice and immorality of every sort ...”
Degenfelder detailed three specific goals. “First, to prepare young people to fill good jobs and pursue their ambitions. ... Second, to prepare young people to be good citizens by instilling in them a patriotic appreciation for our system of government and a sense of obligation to participate. ... Third, to promote social cohesion.”
“[T]he education establishment,” she lamented, “has taken upon itself to reorient this mission in education away from these goals and impose a new and very different agenda.” She named both teachers’ unions that have “resisted accountability,” and ideologues intent on replacing “academic achievement” with “equity.”
Success in any field is fostered by the mastery of academic skills and the resilience to accomplish concrete tasks reliably and well. Schools that deemphasize achievement and blunt educational accountability leave students ill-equipped to lead fulfilling lives in the real world. Wyoming should improve educational policy, Degenfelder declared, by “unabashedly celebrating achievement and priming our youth for the demands of the workplace.”
Second, she spoke of “bring[ing] back patriotism to our schools.” Patriotism is not teaching “that America has gotten everything right.” On the contrary, “it is critical that we teach about the mistakes of our country. Because only then can we talk about the tremendous progress we have made thanks to the brilliant system envisioned by our Founding Fathers.”
According to Degenfelder, our children need to learn about slavery, Jim Crow and unjust foreign policies. But they should also be taught how these things were precisely violations of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. The reassertion of these principles made our union more perfect. This is “our journey of becoming that ‘more perfect union,’” said Degenfelder. “That’s the story we should be telling in our schools.”
When “some kids are taught that they are oppressors, whose successes will be a product of their privilege — not their merit — [and] other children are instructed that they are perpetual victims, stuck in a system and society that will always be rigged against them,” it is counterproductive.
This false theory crushes the resilience of children and robs them of the real power that comes through education. The power to overcome obstacles through discipline, effort and a good attitude is the gift of sound education.
Teaching the opposite is educational malfeasance that is also at cross purposes with the parents of those children. The schools, said Degenfelder, “should not set out to undermine the values being passed on by parents in the home. We must never forget that parents are entitled to play the central role in their child’s education.”
This observation served as a segue into reflections on the third educational goal. “Too often today ... our public schools are becoming places of social experimentation that serve to divide, rather than unite us. ... We have curriculum that fosters resentment between races. Graphic sexual depictions are found in books available to minor children. Transgender athletes are redefining women’s sports ...” All of these “radical and divisive political agendas” contribute not to the goal of social cohesion, but to “the fraying of our social fabric.”
Degenfelder gave a bold speech at the Western Conservative Summit. Calling out the educational establishment will, no doubt, resonate with many. It will also draw the ire of the educational establishment that she took to task. What happens next will depend on you.
No single person, not even Wyoming’s superintendent of public instruction, can challenge any entrenched establishment alone. The course she charted will require parents and citizens to step up and join her. This obligation to participate in public governance is precisely why sound educational policy is important.
For all who have received a sound education, now is the time to put it to use for “building stronger communities and a stronger country.” That’s what education is all about.