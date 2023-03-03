Jonathan Lange

Kudos to Rep. Abby Angelos, R-Gillette, and Sen. Troy McKeown, R-Gillette, for their successful sponsorship of two important bills. House Bill 127, “Health care facilities and clergy,” was signed into law and went into effect immediately on Feb. 23. SF 80, “Visitation rights,” was placed on the governor’s desk Wednesday. Let’s hope he signs it.

Together, these bills correct the institutional cruelty that prevented families and clergy from visiting their loved ones due to emergency restrictions implemented without public input or any chance of appeal. Now, in Wyoming at least, hospitals and extended care facilities are required to allow in-person visits to patients who request them. This legislation rightly recognizes that pastoral care is integral to the whole health of a person.

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at OnlyHuman-JL.blogspot.com. Email: JLange64@allwest.net.

