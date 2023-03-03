Kudos to Rep. Abby Angelos, R-Gillette, and Sen. Troy McKeown, R-Gillette, for their successful sponsorship of two important bills. House Bill 127, “Health care facilities and clergy,” was signed into law and went into effect immediately on Feb. 23. SF 80, “Visitation rights,” was placed on the governor’s desk Wednesday. Let’s hope he signs it.
Together, these bills correct the institutional cruelty that prevented families and clergy from visiting their loved ones due to emergency restrictions implemented without public input or any chance of appeal. Now, in Wyoming at least, hospitals and extended care facilities are required to allow in-person visits to patients who request them. This legislation rightly recognizes that pastoral care is integral to the whole health of a person.
Pastors spend a significant amount of time visiting the sick and dying. The older a congregation, the more time pastors spend in hospital rooms. Pneumonia, congestive heart failure, basic surgeries, deliveries and palliative care for those with terminal conditions made this pastor a frequent visitor to Niobrara Valley Hospital (NVH) in the early 1990s. Every visit took me past the administrator’s office.
He was a personable and hands-on administrator who habitually kept his office door open to the world. One day, as I walked by, he invited me in and asked me to serve on NVH’s governing board. It was an education that I will never forget. My tenure on the board soon brought me to the chairmanship, where I presided during the resignation of that administrator and the search for his replacement.
Suddenly, I found myself behind the administrator’s desk as the hospital’s temporary administrator. In hindsight, I was given an insider’s view of one of the most significant transformations of America’s health care system. For it was precisely at that time that the Medicare Preservation Act of 1995 was being implemented in hospitals — large and small — across America.
The new “evaluation and management guidelines” (E/M codes) required by the Medicare Preservation Act were a significant burden on the hospital. They forced it to create a new staff position dedicated to learning the complicated code. Mastery of this new federal system was required for the survival of NVH. Miscoded treatments would not be reimbursed by the federal government. And those reimbursements were vital to the hospital’s bottom line.
But we were in the business of meeting basic health needs. So, we bit the bullet and hired a new staffer. Seasoned observers of ever-expanding federal power might have anticipated where it would lead, but we were too busy complying with the law. I doubt that anyone there could have imagined the revolutionary character of the changes being made.
Now, we are approaching the 30th year of E/M codes. Since their inception, the gravitational force of Medicare money has pulled the insurance industry into the orbit of their five-digit system. Today, our entire health care industry revolves around its paint-by-numbers approach. Every medical evaluation and every treatment option must be reduced to a number for the ready consumption of the Leviathan State.
This has transformed the practice of medicine. What used to be a free canvas for imaginative solutions came to resemble a preprinted cartoon. Competent and imaginative health care professionals find themselves pressured to stay within the lines dictated by a complex coding system. Doctors and nurses are just as smart as they ever were. But the raw power of money forces their corporate masters to second-guess sound judgment, lest payment be withheld.
Apologists for the Leviathan State will, perhaps, scoff at that last paragraph. They may dismiss me as a pastor with no medical training and spin my words as an attack on health care workers. The doctors and nurses who agree with me may be reluctant to speak in my defense. They have seen that the same system used to stifle medical practice has also been used to silence the system’s critics.
I do not blame them. I am rising to defend them. They need people outside the system to protect them from the centralization that dehumanizes the medical profession. The federal power of the purse has transformed the medical arts into cookie-cutter codes. Returning to first principles will require moral resolve and the willingness to let go of federal largess.
In the end, the principles are the same. The institutional cruelty that forced our loved ones to die alone threatens other aspects of the medical profession, as well. Just as it took state legislation to overcome the distortion that withheld human contact from the dying, it will take legislation to restore the human touch where it has been lost.
We must be less interested in Medicare Preservation and more interested in the preservation of medicine. Our legislators should care less about losing federal dollars and care more about gaining human capital.