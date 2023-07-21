Jonathan Lange

On a typically overcast December day in Birmingham, England, Isabel Vaughan-Spruce was quietly standing with her back to a hedgerow. A police car pulled up, and three bobbies got out.

The lead officer asked her purpose for being there. She told him that she had come because of the abortion business across the street. He asked if she was protesting. She answered, “No.” Then he inquired, “Are you praying?” She responded, “I might be praying in my head.”

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at OnlyHuman-JL.blogspot.com. Email: JLange64@allwest.net.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus