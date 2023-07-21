On a typically overcast December day in Birmingham, England, Isabel Vaughan-Spruce was quietly standing with her back to a hedgerow. A police car pulled up, and three bobbies got out.
The lead officer asked her purpose for being there. She told him that she had come because of the abortion business across the street. He asked if she was protesting. She answered, “No.” Then he inquired, “Are you praying?” She responded, “I might be praying in my head.”
At this, the officers took Vaughan-Spruce to the station for further interrogation. She was charged with violating a newly passed law that bans protest by “graphic, verbal or written means, prayer or counseling.” This did not happen in superstitious pre-modern England. It happened on Dec. 6, 2022.
The incident shocked the civilized world and recalled an incident from the fifth century before Christ, when King Darius (c. 550-486 B.C.) signed a proclamation prohibiting prayers to any god but himself. As recorded in Daniel 6, the prophet prayed to God in defiance of the king and was thrown to the lions as a result.
Such incidents demonstrate that human beings, in every time and place, take prayer seriously. Daniel and Vaughan-Spruce considered it important enough that they were willing to defy governing authorities and risk arrest and death, rather than silence the voice of prayer. Darius and the Birmingham City Council consider prayer powerful enough to pass a law against it and treat those who do it as enemies of the public good.
While Vaughan-Spruce is an extreme and alarming example, it provides us with a good opportunity to discuss the principles at stake. And it gives us a way to consider the natural law as it relates to the biblical commandment: “You shall not misuse the name of the Lord, your God” (Exodus 20:7 NKJV).
The last time we considered the natural law, we looked at how the human heart longs to know and honor the ultimate source of its existence. Today we consider not the heart, but the mouth. Human beings have an insuppressible desire to give voice to what the heart knows.
This need to speak truth is so deeply human that people sometimes would rather die than shut their mouths or be forced to state what they know to be false. The knowing participation in lies is a form of self-harm that crushes the human spirit.
As bad as it is to be deceived into believing and speaking a falsehood, it is far, far worse to knowingly utter falsehoods. Speech that denies or suppresses one’s inmost convictions causes psychological damage to the soul itself. That’s another reason why you shall not misuse the name of God.
In Christian thought, the “name of God” is God’s true identity. A name enables us to put into thoughts and words both what and who God truly is. We can use it either to talk to Him in prayer or to talk about Him in confession. It is an attack on humanity itself either to silence a person’s prayer or his confession.
The biblical commandment against misusing the name of God addresses both. In perfect harmony with what nature teaches, the Bible teaches about God so that people can talk to God in prayer and can speak to others about the world that He made.
That is why the United States adopted the First Amendment to the Constitution. The founders understood that both types of speaking are inseparable from our human nature and are necessary for human thriving.
Except for the extreme case of Vaughan-Spruce, most people would never consider shutting down a silent prayer. But we see more and more laws, ordinances and policies aimed at throttling people’s public confession. No wonder, then, that these give rise to such conflict. They are denying human nature itself.
For consciously Christian people, such laws require them to deny that God created the world and everything in it. They must speak as though man created what they know God to have created. Whether they are forced to speak falsehoods out loud or simply to be quiet, it feels about the same. Even non-religious people, forced to violate their own sensibilities, are crushed by the experience. It’s called “gaslighting.” And it drives a person mad.
The First Amendment was adopted to prevent the violence of coercing people to lie about their deepest understandings of the truth. Its authors understood that as troubling as it is for citizens to disagree about human nature and universal experiences, it is far more dangerous to deny the fundamental human need to confess the truth as we know it.
And what the Vaughan-Spruce incident reminds us is that the act of prayer and the act of confession are inseparable. Attempts to throttle public confession will, inevitably, lead to the barbaric silencing of prayer itself.