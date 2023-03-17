Jonathan Lange

“Never again” stands out in five languages against a stone wall at Dachau, Germany. These two words stir deep feelings of resolve and regret in the hearts of millions. After the horrors of the Holocaust, decent people the world over hold them out as a solemn promise to unborn generations.

But too often it is a feeble and empty promise. A generation before the liberation of Dachau, and numerous times since, the world has turned a blind eye to the wholesale slaughter of innocents. The Armenian genocide, the Bolshevik starvation of Ukraine, China’s great leap forward, Cambodia’s killing fields and Rwanda’s slaughter of 800,000 Tutsis all happened while the world looked on. Globalist rulers never mustered the moral courage to stop the slaughter in real-time.

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at OnlyHuman-JL.blogspot.com. Email: JLange64@allwest.net.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus