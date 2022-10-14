Jonathan Lange

Today’s partisan rancor – both between parties and within parties – tempts many into fevered dreams of a utopian, party-less world. But more sober thinking realizes that even if all party lines were erased, it could not be a party-less system, but only a single-party system. That’s no dream. It’s a nightmare.

The right to form political parties is written into the First Amendment. “Congress shall make no law respecting … the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” These words are not merely about picket lines. The freedom to assemble allows individuals to unify around a single candidate or concern. Thus political parties empower individuals.

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at OnlyHuman-JL.blogspot.com. Email: JLange64@allwest.net.

