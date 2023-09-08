Jonathan Lange

Today, as the work week draws to a close, let me draw your attention to a remarkable fact: The entire globe, for thousands of years, has shared the same weekly cycle.

According to the Bible, God “rested on the seventh day from all his work which he had done” (Genesis 2:30). Thus, to this day, every nation divides time into a seven-day week (Sabbath). History’s oldest records, from ancient Mesopotamia 3,800 years before Christ, bear witness to the same week that still organizes our world.

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at https://jonathanlange.substack.com/. Email: JLange64@protonmail.com.

