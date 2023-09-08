Today, as the work week draws to a close, let me draw your attention to a remarkable fact: The entire globe, for thousands of years, has shared the same weekly cycle.
According to the Bible, God “rested on the seventh day from all his work which he had done” (Genesis 2:30). Thus, to this day, every nation divides time into a seven-day week (Sabbath). History’s oldest records, from ancient Mesopotamia 3,800 years before Christ, bear witness to the same week that still organizes our world.
The seven-day week is so glaringly biblical that history’s most anti-Christian regimes strove to expunge it. In 1793, the French revolutionaries replaced it with a 10-day week. In October 1929, the Stalinists decreed a five-day week, only to make it six two years later. In time, both regimes surrendered to God’s sabbath rhythm.
As we return to our reflections on the Ten Commandments expressed in natural law, this is helpful background to consider Exodus 20:8: “Remember the Sabbath day by keeping it holy.” This commandment directly invokes God’s work of creation. While reflecting the seven-day week, it goes deeper — to the deep meaning of work and rest.
“If anyone is not willing to work, let him not eat,” says St. Paul (2 Thessalonians 3:10). That’s the law of nature. In the animal kingdom, this law is absolute and pitiless. The young and inexperienced are devoured by predators; while, elderly animals that have lost their edge simply die of starvation. But there is something in the human heart that makes us different.
Humans make exceptions to the law of the jungle. We consider it inhumane to require infants, elderly or the infirm to fend for themselves. Only the uncivilized exact the strictest and most pitiless standards of justice. Civilized people are inclined toward leniency.
This inclination recognizes both the validity of the unbending laws of nature and human incapacity to conform. Outside of the Christian faith, this recognition is vague and incomplete. Nevertheless, it resonates with the Psalmist: “If you, O Lord, should mark iniquities, O Lord, who could stand? But with you there is forgiveness, that you may be feared” (Psalm 130:3-4).
Forgiveness must be possible. Without it, nobody could live, and no communities could exist. On the one hand, the laws of nature are strict, unforgiving and unrelenting. On the other hand, civilization requires forgiveness, mercy and charity — a way back from nature’s just demands.
Today’s atheists attempt to resolve this paradox by making war on the laws of nature. In an attempt for “social justice,” they deny absolutes and insist that nature can be bent to fit our desires. They preach a fake “forgiveness” that does not require repentance — refusing to acknowledge natural justice.
This is a false religion. But it is a religion, nonetheless. Every human attempt to satisfy the need for mercy and forgiveness not only falls short, it has disastrous consequences.
Apart from the one true God, Sabbath can only remain an unfulfilled dream because it is closed to the divine. The failure of one person to live by natural law costs every person in the community. The adultery, theft or vandalism of one person must be compensated by the labor of another. Sinners fight over ever-decreasing resources.
But opposed to this secularized perversion of the natural law, there is a true observation of the Sabbath rest. That is a forgiveness rooted not in the toil and sacrifice of mere fellow citizens, but in the toil and sacrifice of God himself. This Sabbath rest opens the world to the re-creative power of God. Instead of the state shifting burdens from one limited resource to another, Christ’s sacrifice for sins opens our world to the infinite and unlimited resources of the Creator himself.
Thus, “Remember the Sabbath day by keeping it holy” meets the internal and universal yearning for a way to reconcile universal truths and moral absolutes with the equally universal truth that I can never rise to these standards. The Christian Church serves the vital role of bringing God’s forgiveness to Earth. State attempts at forgiveness will always be ham-handed failures. The true Sabbath rest, like true forgiveness, can only come from God.
That is why America’s founders strictly distinguished between church and state, while insisting that each have a proper and public role for the good of all. Without observing the laws of nature, no state can long survive. But without divine forgiveness, dispensed through Christ’s Church, states become legalistic tyrannies where might makes right.
Both church and state are necessary. One orders the world according to the laws of nature. The other brings divine redemption and restoration to the world. Both are gifts of God, but each satisfies a different aspect of natural law.
