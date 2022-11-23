On Nov. 8, parents all over Wyoming were voting out school board members who were either too evil or too gullible to protect children against the Left’s perverse and pervasive sexualization. Exactly one week later, their junior senator, Cynthia Lummis, voted for a bill that would unleash the power of the federal government against them.
Wyomingites were stunned. Even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Wyoming’s senior senator, John Barrasso, voted against bringing the outrageously named Respect for Marriage Act to the floor. They know gaslighting when they see it. But Lummis voted with Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins instead.
Was she not warned? Of course, she was. On July 26, one week after disgraced Rep. Liz Cheney joined with 220 Democrats to pass “An Act To repeal the Defense of Marriage Act,” H.R. 8404, fourscore and three conservative groups – ranging from the Family Policy Alliance to Wyoming Catholic College – sent a joint letter to explain the harm that this legislation would bring.
First, the act will tether federal law to the caprice of the most unhinged states in the union. Whatever a state says that marriage is, the federal government would be obliged to act as though it were a sane definition. Temporary marriages? Yup. Incestuous marriages? Yup. Polygamy? Yup.
Second, H.R. 8404 “effectively deputizes activist groups to sue religious individuals, organizations and businesses,” according to the letter. If your speech does not sufficiently parrot the newest definition of marriage, expect to be bankrupted by legal fees. Private citizens and faith-based service providers both can be taken to federal court by any lawfare machine in the country. All an activist needs in order to claim personal injury is denial of “full faith and credit” to the latest faddish definition of marriage.
Third, the act gives enforcement power to the openly partisan and politicized Department of Justice to launch investigations that intimidate parents, and file charges that hobble organizations standing up for marriage. Lois Lerner’s legacy ensures that the IRS will use these as a pretext to threaten the tax-exempt status of any 501(c)(3) that fails to memory-hole the historic definition of marriage.
H.R. 8404 looked dead until Lummis breathed new life into it by whispering support for an amendment crafted by Tammy Balwin, D-Wis. Its slithery language claims to add religious liberty protections and draw a line in the sand against polygamy. It does neither.
Competent lawyers can readily see its indecency through the fig leaves. But Lummis’ staff cannot. The catch-all phrase “Nothing in this act … shall be construed to diminish or abrogate a religious liberty” does nothing to protect Americans from endless lawfare. It is, rather, an alluring invitation to enterprising lawyers and activists.
Lummis has been flooded with letters, emails and phone calls from her constituents – including the Wyoming Pastors Network – pleading with her not to participate in the advancement of this naked power grab. In September, over 2,000 “pastors, ministers of the faith and leaders of religious nonprofit organizations” sent her a letter warning that it “would inflict an injustice on us, the members of our congregations and organizations, and the countless Americans we regularly serve who hold to the eternal truth that marriage is between one man and one woman.” They were ignored.
Last May, Lummis boldly declared to University of Wyoming graduates: “There are those in government who believe not that the Creator endowed us with inalienable rights …but that government created those rights, and that government should redefine those rights.” For these remarks, she was sharply criticized by the very people who believe that governments create rights. This author came to her defense ("UW’s Inclusion Council should be more inclusive," WTE, May 20, 2022) because she was right. Her vote to repeal the Defense of Marriage Act, now, says that “government should redefine those rights.”
America’s freedom rests on “the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God.” True governments recognize them. Only tyrannical governments redefine them. Then, they can only maintain the contradiction by suppression of any speech to the contrary. H.R. 8404 both redefines and suppresses. If Lummis’ staff assured her otherwise, they lied to her. She is either ill-served by her staff, or complicit.
To determine which, don’t listen to her words, but watch what she does. Next Monday, Nov. 28, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, will bring an amendment to H.R. 8404 (Senate Amendment 6482) that replaces Baldwin’s fig leaf with real protection. It makes explicit and binding the religious liberties that Lummis claims to uphold.
Contact Sen. Lummis and encourage her to support Lee’s amendment. Better, she should speak on the floor to explain how it improves on Baldwin’s amendment.
If H.R. 8404 exits the Senate without Lee’s improvement, the lawfare against ordinary citizens that we have seen over the past decade will pale in comparison to that which the president’s signature will unleash. And Ms. Lummis will be the proud owner of it all.