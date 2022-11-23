Jonathan Lange

On Nov. 8, parents all over Wyoming were voting out school board members who were either too evil or too gullible to protect children against the Left’s perverse and pervasive sexualization. Exactly one week later, their junior senator, Cynthia Lummis, voted for a bill that would unleash the power of the federal government against them.

Wyomingites were stunned. Even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Wyoming’s senior senator, John Barrasso, voted against bringing the outrageously named Respect for Marriage Act to the floor. They know gaslighting when they see it. But Lummis voted with Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins instead.

