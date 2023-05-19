Jonathan Lange

“Silence in the face of evil is itself evil: God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.” — Dietrich Bonhoeffer, Lutheran pastor

There is a new silence spreading across the land. And unless we find a voice to pierce it, millions of innocents from around the world will be fed into the maw of America’s human trafficking industry.

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at OnlyHuman-JL.blogspot.com. Email: JLange64@allwest.net.

