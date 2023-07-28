Jonathan Lange

Most people can imagine the sinking feeling of flashing lights in the rearview mirror. You pull over and wait to hear how much you were over the speed limit, or that your taillight is burned out, or that you made an illegal turn.

But what if you have broken no traffic laws at all? Rather, you were stopped because a machine located thousands of miles away decided that your vehicle’s movements over the past several months make you suspicious. This machine, then, sent an automatic message instructing the officer to arrest you for questioning.

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at OnlyHuman-JL.blogspot.com. Email: JLange64@allwest.net.

