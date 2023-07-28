Most people can imagine the sinking feeling of flashing lights in the rearview mirror. You pull over and wait to hear how much you were over the speed limit, or that your taillight is burned out, or that you made an illegal turn.
But what if you have broken no traffic laws at all? Rather, you were stopped because a machine located thousands of miles away decided that your vehicle’s movements over the past several months make you suspicious. This machine, then, sent an automatic message instructing the officer to arrest you for questioning.
This sort of law “pre-enforcement” is no longer science fiction. It is here — and it has now arrived in Jackson, Wyoming. The City Council recently authorized a private company, Flock Safety, to install 30 high-resolution cameras strategically placed throughout the most visited city in Wyoming.
For an installation fee of $185,000 and an annual charge of $87,000 Jackson’s population of 11,015 — together with 3 million yearly visitors — will be photographed, analyzed and stored in a searchable nationwide database known as an ALPR (Automated License Plate Recognition) system.
According to Flock Safety’s brochure, this ALPR Falcon camera not only reads license plates, it also identifies automobile “makes and models, colors, and identifying markers such as bumper stickers or broken tail lights.” Whether it can also recognize faces, it doesn’t say.
Everything the camera records is then analyzed by “artificial intelligence to break these data down into searchable queries and match them against the FBI’s National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database. If there is a match, a real-time alert is sent to law enforcement.”
This is one of a growing number of public/private partnerships that invite the federal law enforcement apparatus into local communities. There, untold federal agencies can circumvent all the protocols painstakingly designed to protect American citizens against unreasonable searches and seizures that violate the Fourth Amendment.
Who needs a judge or a warrant when faceless officials can use remote control to sic local officers onto their targets by a “real-time alert,” generated by artificial intelligence (AI)? With the addition of Jackson’s cameras, ALPR technology is now in 43 states and over 2,000 cities across the fruited plains. Every jurisdiction added to the system increases the system’s power to access the whereabouts and travel patterns of Americans.
Theoretically, Jackson can stipulate in its contract that its camera data will not be dumped into the nationwide system. But since Flock Safety is a private company, it is immune from public oversight and FOIA requests. So, how can this clause be policed?
Citizen-sleuths can try to piece together where, when and how Flock Safety gathers and shares information. They can examine documentation and piece together facts from here, there and yonder. But, denied the power of public records laws, concerned citizens are told to trust unverifiable press releases from board rooms governed only by the profit motive.
Moreover, it is not only cities that are linked to this network. “HOAs (Home Owner Associations), neighborhoods, business owners, law enforcement agencies, towns, and cities,” are also clients, according to Flock Safety. But, who exactly these “law enforcement agencies” might be — and whether they are local, state, federal or foreign — is not disclosed.
So, when Jackson’s chief of police, Michelle Weber, testified that, “Flock [Safety] actually works with the Wyoming Department of Transportation to identify the most appropriate places [to locate its cameras],” it raised eyebrows. Jordan Young, WYDOT’s deputy public affairs officer, told me that Weber was referring to the state highways running through Jackson and that the weather cameras on Wyoming highways are not LPR capable. There is room for further inquiry.
In fact, news of Jackson’s new camera system should make all of us pause — at least long enough to ask some foundational questions. It raises issues far and beyond keeping pace with the latest technology.
Two of Jackson’s council members seemed to have a vague awareness of deeper principles, but nevertheless rubber-stamped the camera system as though thoughtlessly carried along by a stream of technological progress. Jonathan Schechter said, “I’m screaming ‘stop’ as I vote ‘yes.’” While, Sell Chambers voted “yes” after stipulating, “I have traditionally been anti-surveillance; I think it has been a slippery slope. But I just think that that ship has sailed.”
If the ordinary growth in technological capabilities can force elected officials to adopt policies against their deepest principles, we are no longer ruled by people, but by machines.
But even that is not accurate, because the machines did not build and program themselves. Rather, we are ruled by those who program the machines. Elected officials would do well to remember this whenever they are presented with the newest and slickest machines to automate human governance.
Programmers are people. People can serve for good or for evil. Citizens must be able to look them in the eye and examine the code they write in order to know whether they are being served or enslaved.
