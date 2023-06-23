Senate File 109 — Prohibiting Chemical Abortions had 39 legislative sponsors. It passed the House overwhelmingly — 56 Republicans vs. five Democrats. The Senate also passed it by a large margin (23-6). But there, four Republicans (Baldwin, Case, Landen and Scott) joined the Democrat opposition.
Starting July 1, it will be unlawful for anyone in Wyoming “to prescribe, dispense, distribute, sell or use any drug for the purpose of procuring or performing an abortion on any person.” Of course, the lawfare has already begun. In late March, opponents of the “Life Is a Human Right Act” amended their complaint before Jackson judge, Melissa Owens, to stop SF 109 from going into effect.
But Owens did not enjoin SF 109. Presumably, one cannot judicially overrule a law that is not yet in effect. You can bet there will be another salvo of lawfare filings triggered by next week’s effective date.
Meanwhile, south of the border, Colorado has also instituted a first-of-its-kind law forbidding the prescription of drugs to pregnant women. But while Wyoming’s law is aimed at the drugs that cause abortions, Colorado’s law is aimed at drugs that reverse abortions. In April, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed the “Reproductive Health Equity Act.” One of its most draconian provisions is that women are barred from receiving a treatment known as “Abortion Pill Reversal” (APR).
Both Wyoming’s “Chemical Abortion Prohibition” and Colorado’s “Reproductive Health Equity Act” hinge on the “abortion pill.” Invented by the French pharmaceutical company Roussel-Uclaf in 1982, mifepristone (aka RU486) is marketed as Mifeprex. For years, the FDA refused approval of the drug. Then, in the final days of the Clinton presidency, it reversed course — even relaxing normal safeguards for the health of patients.
Mifepristone works similarly to how carbon monoxide kills people. Carbon monoxide bonds to receptors intended for oxygen and won’t let go. Thus, those cells cannot do their job of carrying oxygen, the stuff of life. Similarly, RU486 bonds to progesterone receptors, making them incapable of receiving that life-sustaining pregnancy hormone.
When the life-giving effects of progesterone are blocked, the woman is not able to maintain a healthy placenta. And as the placenta degrades, the baby is starved of oxygen and nutrients — leading to death. After this artificially induced miscarriage, a second drug (misoprostol/Cytotec) is given to induce labor and expel the miscarried child.
Some women are, naturally, at risk of miscarriage due to low progesterone levels. For them, the standard of care is to supplement their supply of progesterone. Many joyous couples thank God and their astute doctors for saving the lives of their gestating children with a prescription for artificial progesterone.
This basic biological reality caused Dr. George Delgado to reason that, if prescribing progesterone can prevent a naturally occurring miscarriage, why could it not counter the low progesterone induced by Mifeprex? This idea gave birth to “Abortion Pill Reversal” (APR). Numerous clinical experiences and studies give strong evidence that the lethal effect of the abortion pill can sometimes be reversed with sufficient dosing of natural progesterone.
Studies show that if progesterone is administered within 72 hours of taking the abortion pill, its lethal effects can be stopped and live births will result 64-68 percent of the time. Since 2012, statistics indicate that APR has saved more than 4,000 babies.
Without evidence, abortion activists claim natural progesterone APR “could cause” birth defects. But all of their claims rest on studies of artificial progestins, not natural progesterone. Natural progesterone supplementation has been used for more than 50 years and has never been shown, in any study, to cause an increase in birth defects.
The intents of the two drugs, however, are not in dispute. The abortion pill is intended to starve an unborn child by interfering with the body’s progesterone. Abortion Pill Reversal is, rather, intended to preserve an unborn child’s life with progesterone.
Curiously, the courts in neighboring states will hear parallel arguments made for and against laws banning one or the other. Bella Health and Wellness took the state of Colorado to court. It argued that the “Reproductive Health Equity Act” banning of APR unconstitutionally restricts access to life-saving health care. Now, abortionists in Wyoming are poised to argue that SF 109’s prohibition on abortion pills unconstitutionally restricts access to death-causing “health care.”
The Colorado judge rebuffed Bella’s arguments and refused to enjoin the law. In Colorado, prescribing abortion pills remains legal while prescribing an abortion pill antidote is illegal. All eyes now turn to Judge Owens.
If it were a mere word game, it would be highly entertaining. But it is not. Every abortion pill and every Abortion Pill Reversal is a matter of life and death for a real person. For that person, justice is the only word that matters.