Jonathan Lange

Senate File 109 — Prohibiting Chemical Abortions had 39 legislative sponsors. It passed the House overwhelmingly — 56 Republicans vs. five Democrats. The Senate also passed it by a large margin (23-6). But there, four Republicans (Baldwin, Case, Landen and Scott) joined the Democrat opposition.

Starting July 1, it will be unlawful for anyone in Wyoming “to prescribe, dispense, distribute, sell or use any drug for the purpose of procuring or performing an abortion on any person.” Of course, the lawfare has already begun. In late March, opponents of the “Life Is a Human Right Act” amended their complaint before Jackson judge, Melissa Owens, to stop SF 109 from going into effect.

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at OnlyHuman-JL.blogspot.com. Email: JLange64@allwest.net.

