Tomorrow night, the frenzied madness of commerce and politics is hushed. The entire world pauses to contemplate the birth of Jesus. The Year of Our Lord (Anno Domini) 2022 counts the years since the Prince of Peace was born into the world and earth received her king.
Ancient civilizations typically numbered their years from the beginning of whatever dynasty ruled that territory. When an old dynasty was overthrown, the numbering would restart from zero. Thus, the years were numbered differently in Greece from how they were numbered in Egypt or Mesopotamia. But the birth of the King of kings and Lord of lords unified the numbering system across the world.
Of course, the creator has always ruled his creation. From the moment that time began, he set the stars on their course. He brought each individual person into being in the womb and closed that person’s eyes in death when he so willed it. In that sense, his kingdom did not begin 2022 years ago, but at the first moment of creation.
So, why do we number his kingdom’s beginning at the First Noel? Because Christmas celebrates the day when the creator of the universe was born into his universe as a human being. That’s why churches around the globe will hear the words of St. John, “And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father), full of grace and truth” (John 1:14).
This astounding transformation is the central claim of Christendom: That the inexpressible, invisible, all-powerful God became as weak as a newborn baby, visible as a human being and expressible through human words. The one who always ruled the world as creator and God, now also rules the world as a man.
This has far-reaching implications, the first of which is that there is one human being who stands as lord and king over all others. Not even the most powerful ruler of the most powerful nation-state can claim ultimate sovereignty. The pledge of allegiance declares that the United States of America is “one nation under God.” The holy Nativity means that that God is none other than Jesus of Nazareth.
Second, he who is King of kings and Lord of lords stands in unmitigated opposition to every modern notion of egalitarianism. That false doctrine, or philosophy, believes that any inequalities among people in social, economic or political affairs are illegitimate.
But Christ’s rule signals that every human being is different and has a different place in the created order. Parents and children, husbands and wives, governors and legislators have all been placed in positions of authority that are neither of their own choosing nor of their own definition. Some are answerable to others. And all are answerable – sooner or later – to the one born in Bethlehem.
Far from degrading humanity, this exalts humanity beyond measure. When you consider the fact that the creator of the universe could become fully man without detracting from his nature and majesty in the slightest, what sort of creatures must human beings be? Humanity is the one life form in the universe that has the capacity to contain the infinite, and to show forth the glory of the Most High God. This is the third implication of Christmas.
The fourth, and final implication is this: The dignity, honor and majesty of humanity do not, in any way, depend upon changing your status or position in the grand order of creation. Your capacity to contain and exhibit the glory of God remains true from the moment you became a Zygote in the womb of your mother, all the way to the last, frail breath that you exhale – as does every human condition in between those two.
Human limitations do not reduce human dignity. Rather, those limitations themselves provide the place, time and manner of receiving and showing forth the glory of God – provided only they are received by faith in the King of kings and Lord of lords.
These are public facts – but not in the sense that everybody believes them. They are public in the sense that they are either true or false for everyone in the same way. They cannot be true for one person and false for another. And if they are true – as I believe they are – they invite you into a world and a way of life that has dignity beyond measure.
As the human family takes this Sunday to gaze upon the frailty and glory of God in the flesh of a newborn, we are looking at our own frail and glorious existence. By God’s grace, these reflections will lead us to humble ourselves before one another, and in that humility to find our true human dignity. May your celebration of the Holy Nativity bring you this peace and joy.