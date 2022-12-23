Jonathan Lange

Tomorrow night, the frenzied madness of commerce and politics is hushed. The entire world pauses to contemplate the birth of Jesus. The Year of Our Lord (Anno Domini) 2022 counts the years since the Prince of Peace was born into the world and earth received her king.

Ancient civilizations typically numbered their years from the beginning of whatever dynasty ruled that territory. When an old dynasty was overthrown, the numbering would restart from zero. Thus, the years were numbered differently in Greece from how they were numbered in Egypt or Mesopotamia. But the birth of the King of kings and Lord of lords unified the numbering system across the world.

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at OnlyHuman-JL.blogspot.com. Email: JLange64@allwest.net.

