Jonathan Lange

“How long do you think that this country will survive with a two-tiered justice system that seeks to persecute people based on their political beliefs?” Harriet Hageman asked special counsel John Durham on June 21.

He answered frankly, “I don’t think that things can go too much further. With the view that law enforcement, particularly the FBI or Department of Justice, runs a two-tiered system of justice, the nation can’t stand under those circumstances.”

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at OnlyHuman-JL.blogspot.com. Email: JLange64@allwest.net.

