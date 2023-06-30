“How long do you think that this country will survive with a two-tiered justice system that seeks to persecute people based on their political beliefs?” Harriet Hageman asked special counsel John Durham on June 21.
He answered frankly, “I don’t think that things can go too much further. With the view that law enforcement, particularly the FBI or Department of Justice, runs a two-tiered system of justice, the nation can’t stand under those circumstances.”
Coming from a man who has devoted his life to government service and has spent the past four years investigating the FBI and the Department of Justice, this exchange ought to wake up every American. It was a sobering conclusion to last week’s hearing of the House Judiciary Committee regarding the May 12 report of the Special Counsel. Wyoming should be proud that its representative brought us to the very heart of the matter.
Hageman is no armchair lawyer. Before being elected to serve in Washington, she spent decades in the courtroom fighting federal bureaucracies and holding them accountable to the Constitution. Her record speaks for itself. And it gives further reason why we should hear her out. She used the five minutes before posing her question to set the stage.
“Mr. Durham, in reviewing your report ... I have reached a few conclusions that I do not believe are subject to dispute or debate.” “What you have exposed,” she commended Durham, “is that we are dealing with something so corrupt and so rotten that no amount of face paint, deflection or whitewashing can fix this.”
The depth of the corruption is revealed, said Hageman, by facts that were knowingly ignored by the FBI and DOJ. “The accuracy and veracity of the Steele dossier was irrelevant to the FBI. The accuracy and veracity of the reports coming from the Australian embassy were irrelevant to the FBI. The fact that the Russian experts in the CIA, FBI, NSA and other agencies had no evidence of any kind of relationship between Mr. Trump and Putin or Russia was irrelevant to the FBI. And the fact that there was no verifiable evidence, such as testimony, documents, videos or recordings of Russian collusion was irrelevant to the FBI.”
Why was all of this irrelevant to the FBI? Because the FBI was not at all interested in investigating anything. “Strzok, Lisa Page, Andrew McCabe, Clinesmith, Steele, the DNC, [and] Perkins Coie,” the people who cooked up and ran the operation, had only one purpose: “[to] keep the investigation alive.”
Executive branch agencies are supposed to be accountable to the American public that elects its president. But these agencies fraudulently predicated an investigation and fraudulently perpetuated it for the sole purpose of obstructing a presidency. That is what Durham’s Report revealed. “How do I know this is true?” Hageman asked, “Because they told us so ... with the text messages that are set forth” on pages 49 and 50.
While sheer partisans might laugh up their sleeves at the brilliance of crippling a political opponent by saddling him with endless and pointless investigations, a more sober-minded citizen ought to think beyond the momentary political game. Hageman does that in her next observation.
The above-named hacks who hijacked the mission of the FBI and the DOJ to perpetuate fraud on the American people have “destroyed some of the key foundations of this country,” said Hageman. They have destroyed “a foundation built on equal protection, on the belief that justice is blind, on the belief that you will be held accountable if you commit a fraud of the magnitude of what we have been discussing here today, on the belief that due process, justice and constitutional rights are more than mere words.”
Thanks to Hageman, the grave reality of Durham’s report did not get lost in the political theater. And the special counsel’s warning that “the nation can’t stand under those circumstances,” is a sobering call to action. But what can we do?
First, every American citizen must recognize that the Republic is threatened, and the time is short. “How long,” she asked, “will this country survive?” Durham answered: not too much longer.
Then, good citizens on both right and left must work together to hold corrupt officials accountable. For too long, corruption has skated by partisans covering for partisans. This is no longer sustainable.
Zero tolerance must mean that both sides quit playing the game of excusing corruption on “our side” by pointing to supposed corruption on “their side.” Any and all corruption that comes to light must be dealt with so swiftly and harshly that public servants fear us as citizens more than they fear either the Republican or Democrat base.
Nobody should be so captive to an agenda that he is willing to give evil a pass.