Desmond Doss believed that it was against God’s law to kill another human being. He applied as a conscientious objector in World War II. Exempted from carrying a rifle, he was made an Army medic, and became the first man in American history to receive the Medal of Honor without firing a shot. The movie “Hacksaw Ridge” tells his story.
He is not the only one. Thomas Bennett served as an Army medic in Vietnam. Killed in action, he became the second conscientious objector to receive the Medal of Honor. That same year (1969), Joseph LaPointe Jr. also posthumously became the third such hero.
These three held doctrinal positions that are not representative of all Christians. But, when recognizing the right of conscientious objectors, civilized societies do not evaluate the rightness or wrongness of the belief. Rather, they uphold the right of every man to be guided by his own conscience and not another’s.
Logic alone teaches that we, who have minds persuadable by words, must be so governed. Coercion to harm others knowingly violates human nature. This principle is also taught in the Christian Scriptures. St. Paul makes clear that, even if an activity is just in the eyes of God, no one should be made to participate in action that he believes to be sin. You can read his reasoning in 1 Corinthians 8:4-13.
As Doss, Bennett, LaPointe and thousands of other examples show, those who follow the dictates of their own conscience are superior citizens and braver soldiers than those who violate their own principles. This is why generals resign their commissions when commanded to execute orders that violate their sense of justice. It is why just societies accommodate conscientious objectors. It is why health care workers must never be forced to fill prescriptions, perform procedures or participate in treatments that they believe to be harmful to the patient. And, it is why patients should never be forced to submit to a procedure without informed consent.
The principle behind conscientious-objector status has also produced laws like the Hyde Amendment and the Mexico City policy that protect taxpayers from supporting the abortion industry. One of the most important conscience laws is the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, passed almost unanimously in 1993. It requires that any American who has a sincerely held religious belief be protected from government coercion.
If a citizen has religious qualms about following any governmental law, policy or regulation, RFRA gives him his day in court. There, the government – not the citizen – has the burden of proof.
According to the Department of Justice, it must prove, first, that the policy at issue addresses a “compelling government interest.” If it can demonstrate this, it must further show that the policy accomplishes this interest in the way that is least burdensome to those whose conscience is violated. This usually involves some sort of accommodation for those who have religious objections to the “one-size-fits-all” policy of the government.
All these strong conscience protections are currently under assault. Last week the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 3755. This bill, together with H.R. 5 that was passed in February, would force doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other entities to participate in harmful medical procedures without recourse to the courts. Specific language strips RFRA protections from anyone who might object to the destruction of healthy babies, healthy organs and the prescribing of harmful drugs.
Also last week, whistleblowers leaked a memo from the Department of Defense that instructs chaplains to participate in the persecution of anyone who might seek a religious exemption from military “vaccine mandates.” This memo violates the First Amendment in two ways.
First, this memo violates the free-exercise clause by requiring the applicant to be grilled by a chaplain and a doctor with theological and medical argumentation. This sets up a government entity as a judge of doctrine. Thus, the theological orientation of the interrogator becomes more important than the conscience of the soldier.
Second, the DOD memo violates the First Amendment’s establishment clause by threatening chaplains with discipline and dishonorable discharge if they help conscientious objectors. Thus, they become agents of the government’s religious beliefs, rather than ministers of the Word of God.
RFRA is not only good for America’s citizens, it is good for America. Conscientious service – whether in the military, medicine or in society – is a force multiplier. It turns the eyes of soldiers and citizens to see their service as service to God Himself. The mundane becomes divine. And ordinary people become extraordinary heroes.
Encourage Senators Barrasso and Lummis to uphold RFRA by opposing unjust laws. And contact Governor Gordon and Adjutant General Greg Porter and ask them to defend our soldiers and their chaplains against violations of RFRA in the Wyoming National Guard.