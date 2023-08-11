Jonathan Lange

One of the most beloved phrases in the American lexicon comes in the final sentence of the Gettysburg Address. President Abraham Lincoln exhorted the nation to a renewed resolve: “that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth.”

There are three distinct thoughts here. And their order is significant. Government “for the people” is mentioned last because it results from the first two. Every tyrant who ever lusted for power has claimed to govern “for the people.” But Lincoln understood that unless of government is first of the people and by the people, it can never truly be for the people.

