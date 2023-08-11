One of the most beloved phrases in the American lexicon comes in the final sentence of the Gettysburg Address. President Abraham Lincoln exhorted the nation to a renewed resolve: “that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth.”
There are three distinct thoughts here. And their order is significant. Government “for the people” is mentioned last because it results from the first two. Every tyrant who ever lusted for power has claimed to govern “for the people.” But Lincoln understood that unless of government is first of the people and by the people, it can never truly be for the people.
“[B]y the people” means that there is no ruling class. In representative republics, the people themselves do the governing. Merchants and ranchers, miners and educators volunteer their time and talents to serve in office for a time. When their service is concluded, they return to their work and pass the torch to others.
Because truth, goodness and beauty are grasped in common by ordinary people, the first 10 names in any phone book may be better candidates for public office than a highly educated ideologue. Any civil servant — elected or appointed — who refers to common citizens with the pronouns they/them, betrays this principle. Elites who think of us as “flyover country” are not fit for public office.
In addition, officials elected from among the people must be constantly vigilant to remain “of the people.” This term moves beyond the office holders to the voters, who should maintain abiding influence over them. Only when every official remains responsive to the opinions and common sensibilities of the citizens is a government “of the people.”
Conversely, when elected and appointed officials are overly influenced by special interests, government ceases to be of the people. The bonds of love and loyalty between elected officials and people are severed. They are replaced by the manipulations of anyone who wields enough money and power to estrange elected officers from their constituents.
For this reason, our founders set about to neutralize every acid that would dissolve the bonds between the people and their representatives. They did this by frequent and fair elections, by limiting the powers of non-elected government functionaries and by strict limits on how government spends money.
Each of these constitutional provisions merits careful consideration in its own right. For starters, let us think about government spending.
Our constitutions, both of the United States of America and of Wyoming, require that all spending bills originate in the House of Representatives. Likewise, both require that the House of Representatives have elections more frequently than any other government entity. The plain intent is to keep the purse strings firmly in control of the people, as Federalist Paper #52 explains.
Were this precaution only about keeping taxes low and keeping government within its means, it would be easier simply to require a balanced budget. But our founders thought far more deeply than that. They understood that the power of the purse is the power to set policy.
For the purposes of exercising political power, it doesn’t matter whether the money comes from the taxpayer, from the federal government or from non-government entities. Every dollar spent pushes policy one way or another. Therefore, not only the permission to tax, but especially the permission to spend is dangerous. The people must control it as tightly as possible. This fact often gets obscured by more obvious wrongs, such as deficit spending and tax increases.
All mothers teach their children not to take candy from strangers. Likewise, the ancient Trojans warn us to beware of Greeks bearing gifts. This is why true representatives of the people will, as a rule, bar non-governmental entities from funding governmental programs. But such wisdom and true representation are in short supply. Consider two current examples.
First, in the 2020 election, Mark Zuckerberg poured around $400 million of direct donations into selected county clerks’ offices across the nation. Through these “Zuckerbucks,” he effected massive changes to election rules and procedures with zero public debate.
Second, since 2010, millions of high school freshmen have received a Google Chromebook — subsidized by non-government funding. As a result, textbooks are, largely, a thing of the past. More alarmingly, unknown programmers and network administrators are able to bypass teachers, parents and local administrators to have direct access to the minds of our nation’s most impressionable citizens.
Prudent representatives, responsive to concerned citizens, should always question “free money.” Budget pressures are real. But gifts and grants from NGOs relieve those pressures to the detriment of the necessary bonds between government officials and the people who elected them.
Recognizing this, let us resist foreign funding sources as assiduously as we resist foreign interference in elections. Together, we can ensure “that government of the people, by the people, and for the people shall not perish from the Earth.”
