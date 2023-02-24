House Bill 143, sponsored by Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, would have added one paragraph to Wyoming law: “The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization shall have no jurisdiction in Wyoming, and any requirements, mandates, recommendations, instructions or guidance provided by either organization shall not be used in this state to justify any mask, vaccine or medical testing requirements, and shall have no force or effect in Wyoming.”
After nearly an hour of debate on Feb. 3, the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee narrowly passed it to the floor. There, the full House narrowed its scope to apply only to “COVID-19 and any variant[s].” The following day, 26 representatives came up short in an attempt to allow the Wyoming Department of Health to “review” CDC and WHO requirements and to recommend them to the governor. Finally, it was amended to read: “… guidance provided by either organization [CDC or WHO] shall not be binding in this state to justify …” — whatever that means. Then, HB 143 was defeated on a vote of 29-32.
At issue in this mini-drama was the authority of advisory bureaucracies and non-government organizations. Nothing in the bill precluded Wyoming health officials from using or approving the recommendations, instructions or guidelines of the best scientific studies — even if these studies originated in the CDC. But 32 representatives wanted CDC pronouncements to have more weight than the best scientific studies.
This is troubling. It goes to the heart of the Scientific Method. When the Franciscan monk Roger Bacon wrote his Opus Majus in the 13th century, it emphasized observation, hypothesis and experimentation independent of any external authorities. In the centuries since, the Renaissance cry has been: “ad fontes” (i.e. to the source). The idea is to study nature itself, rather than what some authority said about nature.
This Scientific Method, in turn, rests upon two prior assumptions. First, truth must be an objective reality outside of individual experience. Second, individual sensory experiences and the consciousness that makes sense of them must, themselves, be real. If the mind is nothing more than mechanical chemical reactions between neurons, human thought has no more meaning than a fermenting pile of compost. Both of these assumptions are embedded in Christian thought. That’s why the Scientific Method arose in the Christian West.
The student riots of the 1960s led to the 1987 slogan: “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Western Civ. has got to go!” Humanities departments across the land tossed out half a millennium of learning about the objective truths of history, literature and human nature. The high priests of this new religion did not do so by sound logic and empirical observation (the Scientific Method). Instead, they simply denied the existence of truth itself. We started to hear phrases like, “my truth” and “their truth.”
This attack on objective truth was a means to an end. It was a tool to dismantle any objectivity to moral judgments and to replace them with subjective “values” and personal preferences. Few understood the unintended consequences of this philosophical move.
Truth is truth. Objective truth cannot be denied in one discipline without it metastasizing to the rest of the body. If truth does not exist in the arena of morality, neither does it exist in biology, chemistry or mathematics. Serious philosophers sounded this warning, but few listened. Now, the chickens are coming home to roost.
When a culture loses confidence in the existence of truth and the reality of reason, it falls back into a medieval mindset. This prescientific worldview blindly trusts authorities more than reason and experimentation. It seeks a new priesthood that decrees truth. Dissenters are no longer welcomed for their willingness to subject assumptions to the Scientific Method. Rather, they are dismissed as heretics who threaten the priesthood.
Wyoming’s House of Representatives is teetering on the brink between these two worldviews. In the vote on HB 143, they came down on the side of a prescientific worldview. That is unfortunate. But I am optimistic that the 32 “no” votes represent more confusion than a rejection of truth itself. Time will tell.
This confusion is not limited to Wyoming’s statehouse. Our entire culture is being confronted with the irrational consequences of a decades-long attack on the foundations of Western Civilization. If truth does not exist, or if it is hopelessly impossible to know, human beings have no alternative but to follow blindly the powers that be. But if truth exists, and if it’s knowable, it is the task of every responsible citizen to seek it with integrity and humility.
Let’s thank Representative Ward for bringing up this foundational question. Perhaps it will be answered more thoughtfully the next time around.