Jonathan Lange

House Bill 143, sponsored by Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, would have added one paragraph to Wyoming law: “The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization shall have no jurisdiction in Wyoming, and any requirements, mandates, recommendations, instructions or guidance provided by either organization shall not be used in this state to justify any mask, vaccine or medical testing requirements, and shall have no force or effect in Wyoming.”

After nearly an hour of debate on Feb. 3, the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee narrowly passed it to the floor. There, the full House narrowed its scope to apply only to “COVID-19 and any variant[s].” The following day, 26 representatives came up short in an attempt to allow the Wyoming Department of Health to “review” CDC and WHO requirements and to recommend them to the governor. Finally, it was amended to read: “… guidance provided by either organization [CDC or WHO] shall not be binding in this state to justify …” — whatever that means. Then, HB 143 was defeated on a vote of 29-32.

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at OnlyHuman-JL.blogspot.com. Email: JLange64@allwest.net.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus