Our entire country, state and citizenry are engaged in a great struggle. We see it constantly in the 24/7 news cycle and on opinion pages like this one. It was evident in Wyoming’s recently concluded 67th Legislature, and it still rages as Gov. Mark Gordon considers the bills lying on his desk.
But where, exactly, is the battle line? Half-baked and self-contradictory theories abound. Some angrily bellow that the battle line runs between civility and incivility. Others urge us to hate the “haters.” Competing camps argue over who are the real conservatives or true Republicans.
The fog of war obscures the battle line and leads to the blue-on-blue destruction of friends and allies. Observe, for instance, the finger-pointing over the Convention of the States (SJ 11) and the scuttling of the amended version of Chloe’s Law (SF 144). Well-meaning wounds hurt just as much as malicious ones. And they harm our ability to work together.
To clear the smoke, I ask you to consider a less tribal and more thoughtful approach to the underlying issues. I invite you to consider the founding of our republic and ask a fundamental question: What is the founding document of our republic?
For many, the United States Constitution leaps to mind. We have been conditioned to this answer by our annual “rite of spring.” We wait each June to see if the Supreme Court will allow the people to make their own laws, or if it will find emanations from penumbras of the Constitution to overrule them.
In this environment, “unconstitutionality” is the magic wand that can silence an opponent and ward off any further debate. It is so powerful, in fact, that it can even contradict the Declaration of Independence!
Wyoming saw an example of this during debate on HB 152 “Life is a Human Right Act.” Rep. Ember Oakley, R-Riverton, rose to object that the bill, “mentions ‘creator’ and also references religious provisions.” HB 152 self-consciously used the language of the Declaration of Independence to ground itself in the most fundamental document of all. By taking exception to the word “creator,” Rep. Oakley shined a bright light on the elephant in the room.
Is the Constitution in harmony with the Declaration of Independence, or at odds with it? That is the question of our day. Is the Constitution of the United States of America to be read as a standalone document in such a way that the Declaration of Independence is merely an embarrassing religious artifact? Do we still hold the truths of the Declaration “to be self-evident, that all men are created equal and are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights”? Or is this an outmoded and outdated religious theory that can be discarded without harm to the Constitution itself?
Most citizens have been blissfully unaware that this question even existed. The decades-long focus on questions of constitutionality seemed to be the preoccupation of policy wonks, but otherwise seemed harmless. Few suspected that focus on the Constitution might be driven by a rejection of the Declaration. But in elite law schools and philosophy departments, the Declaration of Independence has been under attack for decades.
I am hopeful, nonetheless. It seems that most of our elected officials do not omit mention of the Declaration out of any objection to it. Rather, they have simply adopted the language of the day. If you ask them directly whether the Constitution is at odds with the Declaration, most will insist that it is not.
That is my hope. But it is high time we stopped taking it for granted. From here on out, every elected official ought to be asked the question directly. All proposed legislation should not only be scrutinized through the lens of the Constitution, but also through the lens of the Declaration.
The Declaration of Independence — and not the Constitution — is the founding document of the United States. Those who reject its self-evident truths or refuse to govern in accordance with them simply cannot keep their oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States.
This is not a novel idea. It is as old as the Union itself. It is the reason why the Constitutional Convention of 1787 could throw out the Articles of Confederation and create an entirely new Constitution. The self-evident truths of the Declaration of Independence that “all men are endowed by their Creator with unalienable rights” was their north star.
It was not just a throw-away justification for war with King George III. The Declaration claims to be a worldview that is true for all people of all times and all places. We discard it at our peril. To ignore it is to saw down the tree of liberty.
Read it. Ponder it. Talk to your representative about it. It is time to reclaim the Declaration of Independence as America’s founding document.