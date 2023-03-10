Jonathan Lange

Our entire country, state and citizenry are engaged in a great struggle. We see it constantly in the 24/7 news cycle and on opinion pages like this one. It was evident in Wyoming’s recently concluded 67th Legislature, and it still rages as Gov. Mark Gordon considers the bills lying on his desk.

But where, exactly, is the battle line? Half-baked and self-contradictory theories abound. Some angrily bellow that the battle line runs between civility and incivility. Others urge us to hate the “haters.” Competing camps argue over who are the real conservatives or true Republicans.

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at OnlyHuman-JL.blogspot.com. Email: JLange64@allwest.net.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus