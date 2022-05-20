Wyoming’s first-ever female U.S. senator came home from D.C. with something to say. When Cynthia Lummis addressed the families, friends and faculty of the University of Wyoming’s class of 2022, it wasn’t with mindless bromides. She brought three important points.
First, she quoted her friend and fellow Cowboy, Haley Micheli Davis, who observed: “It’s hard work to teach children to work hard.” Under this heading, Lummis exhorted today’s graduates and tomorrow’s parents to take their vocation seriously. Parenting requires that we put down the phone and be present to others. This not only blesses them; it blesses us. “By giving your attention to others, with intention,” Lummis said, “you give yourself a gift.”
The second point came from Jody Levine, a woman named Outstanding University of Wyoming Alumna in 2018. “If you think you are the smartest person in the room,” she said, “you are in the wrong room.”
Lummis observed: “[A]t no time since the 16th century has the world been in as disruptive, transformative times as you are now entering.” The Industrial Age is over, she said. “To excel in this Information Age, you will need to constantly learn, constantly grow, constantly challenge yourself.”
The “transformations and disruptions” of our era are challenging the very freedoms that make learning and growing possible. Lummis warned, “There are those in government who believe not that the Creator endowed us with inalienable rights … but that government created those rights, and that government should redefine those rights – including our rights to freedom of speech, religion, property, assembly, and to keep and bear arms.”
First in her list of examples, she said, “Even fundamental scientific truths, such as the existence of two sexes, male and female, are subject to challenge these days.” After a brief interruption, she completed her list: “I personally question how, under our Constitution, we could forbid in-person worship services during a time of pandemic, while labeling liquor stores essential, and keeping them open. And how the creation of a government disinformation board is not an affront to free speech.”
It’s not every speaker who can lead her audience spontaneously to prove her point. But Lummis did. No sooner had she asserted that “the existence of two sexes, male and female, are subject to challenge these days,” some in the audience challenged her statement. Quod erat demonstrandum.
It is no secret that some – even on the UW campus – go so far as to challenge the existence of two sexes. What is fascinating about this incident is that UW’s taxpayer-supported Inclusion Council immediately denounced Senator Lummis’ words as having a “harmful impact” and being “marginalizing.”
To date, the university’s Zoology and Physiology Department has not weighed in on the controversy. Scientists are, of course, aware that the intersex phenomenon happens in the animal kingdom as it happens in human biology. But they are inclusive enough to acknowledge the existence of such animals without denying the fundamental fact that there remain two sexes. Perhaps the Inclusion Council would benefit from attending some of the department’s classes to learn how this is done.
Does UW’s Inclusion Council recognize that its own press release marginalizes a large portion of the student body and countless alumni, like Lummis? One would hope that advocates for diversity would aggressively defend a diverse array of perspectives. They should consider the ENTIRE university community before issuing a public statement that marginalizes those who agree with Wyoming’s first female senator.
This incident would be comical if it were not such a serious affront to basic human rights. Just exactly as Lummis warned, “There are those in government who believe not that the Creator endowed us with inalienable rights … but that government created those rights, and that government should redefine those rights – including our rights to freedom of speech ...”
The Inclusion Council, which is a governmental entity, introduced the topic of free speech with these ominous words: “While, as a public institution, we respect the rights of free expression …” Note the qualification. It does not categorically and unreservedly respect the right of free expression but only “as a public institution.”
If UW’s Inclusion Council were not frustrated by its status as a government entity, it might use its power to throttle Lummis and all who agree with her. Considering the climate of censorship on Twitter and Facebook, such a muted endorsement of free expression is more than concerning. It brings a special urgency to Lummis’ third, and final point.
Citing bestselling author, Eric Metaxas, she reminded us: “We are, ourselves, in this moment, the keepers of the flame of liberty.” When government entities, like UW’s Inclusion Council, fail to protect human rights, it becomes the duty of everyone. Lummis said, “The Constitution’s charter of self-governance requires the civic engagement of all who call themselves ‘Americans.’” Q.E.D.