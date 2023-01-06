According to Wyoming law, “Marriage is a civil contract between a male and a female person to which the consent of the parties capable of contracting is essential. Further, the law reads: “At the time of marriage the parties shall be at least sixteen (16) years of age except as otherwise provided” (W.S. 20-1-101,102).
There are two exceptions to this. First, if either person is a minor (under 18), he or she must have the consent of a parent or guardian. Second, if under 16, a Wyoming judge must also approve the marriage.
But the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) holds that “formal marriage or informal union before the age of 18, is a fundamental violation of human rights…” That is a huge claim that many of our grandparents and parents would hotly dispute. Nevertheless, in 2018 UNICEF USA launched a “campaign to end child marriage.” And in the following two legislative sessions (2019 and 2020), former Rep. Charles Pelkey, D-Laramie, submitted two failed bills to change Wyoming’s law accordingly.
This year, Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, is trying again. House Bill 7, “Underage marriage-amendments,” would not allow minors to marry, even with parental consent, unless a judge approves, and would absolutely forbid any exceptions under the age of 16. As the 2023 legislative session approaches, it offers an excellent opportunity to think about the intersections of marriage, parental rights and the state’s interest in protecting minors from sexual abuse.
Even though I think that we should ultimately defeat HB 7, I want to commend its sponsor and co-sponsors for their desire to prevent the sexualization of our children. Wyoming parents are fed up with government actors and non-governmental organizations that interfere with their delicate work of guiding children through the tumultuous years of puberty. These legislators, it seems, recognize that the state does, indeed, have a legitimate interest in placing restrictions on marriage.
Wyoming law places limits on marriage precisely because the conjugal union between a man and woman always has the inherent possibility of conceiving a new Wyoming citizen. The Wyoming Constitution (Article 1, Section 2) requires us to protect that person from harm and to protect the right to be raised and loved by his or her own father and mother. For a concise and vigorous discussion of why this is an unalienable right of every child, visit ThemBeforeUs.com and click on the tab, “Children have rights.”
Precisely because every child has the right to be brought up by the two people who conceived him or her, both people involved must have the ability to consent. Mature, informed and uncoerced consent guards both the bodily autonomy of each parent and the right that the child has to their love. The state, as guarantor and protector of natural rights, has the obligation both to make sure the parents give true consent and to hold them to keep their marriage vows for the sake of the children.
These are the issues at stake whenever marriage is the subject of legislation, litigation or executive policy. The state must recognize the rights of the child to be protected, nurtured and raised. It must protect the rights of both parties to consent to the sexual union. It must protect the rights of both father and mother to protect and guide the adolescent child into a marriage of his or her own. Marriage policy that fails in any of these obligations is bad policy.
HB 7 rightly sets out to protect children from sexual exploitation. It also attempts to strike a balance between a maturing person’s freedom and his or her lack of maturity to give true consent to marriage. But it fails to protect the obligation—and, therefore, the right—of parents to protect and guide their own children through this delicate time between childhood and adulthood that we call adolescence. Thus, while it is well-meaning, HB 7 ultimately fails the test of good legislation.
HB 7 could be improved by remembering that conjugal consent is not only to the marriage contract but, more fundamentally, to the care and raising of children conceived—whether within marriage or not. For that reason, enforcement of statutory rape laws, coupled with abstinence education, should be part of the mix.
Legislators can also amend child-abuse statutes to clarify that it is a criminal offense to force children to marry. Then, to keep parents from using their power over children to pressure them to marry, legislators should extend the statute of limitations on these crimes well past the victim’s 18th birthday.
Lacking evidence of any forced marriages in Wyoming, it would be unjust to strip all children of their right to marry young, and to strip all parents of their right to consent. Rather, legislators should balance the protection of pre-adolescent children, the rights of young adults, the parental obligation to advise and consent and the legitimate interests of the state. That is good law.