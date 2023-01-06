Jonathan Lange

According to Wyoming law, “Marriage is a civil contract between a male and a female person to which the consent of the parties capable of contracting is essential. Further, the law reads: “At the time of marriage the parties shall be at least sixteen (16) years of age except as otherwise provided” (W.S. 20-1-101,102).

There are two exceptions to this. First, if either person is a minor (under 18), he or she must have the consent of a parent or guardian. Second, if under 16, a Wyoming judge must also approve the marriage.

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at OnlyHuman-JL.blogspot.com. Email: JLange64@allwest.net.

