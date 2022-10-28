Jonathan Lange

“BLESSINGS on the hand of women! Angels guard its strength and grace. / In the palace, cottage, hovel, Oh, no matter where the place; / Would that never storms assailed it, Rainbows ever gently curled, / For the hand that rocks the cradle Is the hand that rules the world.” – William Ross Wallace, 1865.

So sounds the opening verse of the most famous poem of one of the Civil War’s most beloved poets. Its final line, the refrain to all four stanzas, is familiar to every American. It extolls the power wielded by the hand of women. It is not a warrior’s power, but the power of educating that makes all the difference.

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at OnlyHuman-JL.blogspot.com. Email: JLange64@allwest.net.

