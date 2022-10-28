“BLESSINGS on the hand of women! Angels guard its strength and grace. / In the palace, cottage, hovel, Oh, no matter where the place; / Would that never storms assailed it, Rainbows ever gently curled, / For the hand that rocks the cradle Is the hand that rules the world.” – William Ross Wallace, 1865.
So sounds the opening verse of the most famous poem of one of the Civil War’s most beloved poets. Its final line, the refrain to all four stanzas, is familiar to every American. It extolls the power wielded by the hand of women. It is not a warrior’s power, but the power of educating that makes all the difference.
A half-century later, Vladimir Lenin took this insight and turned it on its head. He said, “Give me just one generation of youth, and I’ll transform the whole world.” Rather than letting mothers inculcate decency, love and morality into their own children, the dictator wanted children given to him for a more nefarious purpose.
That is the battle that is now playing out across Wyoming. Mothers and fathers are standing up before school boards, county commissions, library boards and legislators. They are demanding that the schools they built and the teachers they pay work with the hand the rocks the cradle – rather than with those who would use our children to transform the world.
The majority of Wyoming’s teachers understand this. They love and respect parents because they are parents themselves. Like Wallace, they do not want “evil hurled” into “Infancy’s tender fountain.” They want to keep “the young heart open / Always to the breath of God.”
But there are forces against both them and us. For years, globalists have been quietly capturing America’s educational institutions. Institutions that once supported teachers, parents and students do so no longer. For the longest time, Wyoming’s parents and teachers did not know what was happening. Now, one by one, the veil is being stripped away.
A year ago, parents concerned about mask mandates and critical race theory suddenly found themselves as targets of the National School Board Association (NSBA). This national organization colluded with the White House and the Department of Justice to open secret investigations and spying operations on parents. The NSBA even used Wyoming as a pretext when Marguerite Herman, vice chair of the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, needlessly shut down a school board meeting, rather than letting local law enforcement defuse a situation.
Brian Farmer, executive director of the Wyoming School Board Association, immediately distanced the Wyoming SBA from the National SBA, but muted his criticism. That will likely not be enough to placate parents targeted by his national organization. Anything less than a full-throated denunciation of the NSBA for its underhanded abuse may doom the WSBA itself to irrelevancy.
Similarly, the Wyoming Education Association now finds itself in the same jeopardy. During an Oct. 10 meeting of the Joint Education Committee, the testimony of the WEA sounded like a broadside against parents and the legislators who have worked with them to heighten transparency in the classroom and to reassert control over woke curriculum.
It might have been wiser to sympathize with parents and promise that the Wyoming Education Association will work with them to protect children from the globalist agenda of the National Education Association. What parents have seen cannot be unseen. Just as the NSBA originally advocated for school boards, but now has been co-opted, so also the NEA was created to stand up for teachers. But it no longer does.
Samuel Blumenfeld’s devastating book, “N.E.A.: Trojan Horse in American Education,” tells the tale. Parents and teachers alike should read this book to understand how the NEA uses its good name to undermine them both. Parents and teachers are natural friends and allies. The WEA can maintain that harmony by shielding kids from the NEA’s agenda.
For decades, parents gave the benefit of the doubt to national education organizations. But that goodwill has vaporized.
Consider recent developments in Campbell County. Just over a year ago, parents discovered porn in their local library. When called on the carpet, the library hid behind the reputation of the American Library Association (ALA). That tactic merely brought the ALA into the spotlight. It exposed the ALA as an enemy of parents. On Monday, the Campbell County Library Board voted to end funding anything related to the ALA.
Wise professional organizations should take notice. Gone are the days when parents remained blissfully unaware of the anti-parent agendas of national organizations. Wyoming subsidiaries of every such organization should understand that the rules have changed.
Wyoming chapters of these organizations can either work with the grassroots to push back, or they can become irrelevant. The hand that rocks the cradle still rules the world.