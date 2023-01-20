Jonathan Lange

House Bill 152, titled “Life is a Human Right Act,” is an unusually powerful piece of legislation. For starters, it boasts almost half the Senate and over a third of the House among its 36 co-sponsors. But that is only the beginning of what sets it apart.

The “Life is a Human Right Act” would create a section of Wyoming Statute titled “findings and purpose.” Sections like this are used to instruct both the executive and judicial branches concerning the rationale behind a given law. In this case, they codify the Wyoming Constitution’s provision: “In their inherent right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, all members of the human race are equal” (Article 1, Section 2 Equality of All).

