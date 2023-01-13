This week, scores of county and state officials have taken the oath of office. Each swore: “I will support, obey and defend the constitution of the United States, and the constitution of the state of Wyoming; that I have not knowingly violated any law related to my election or appointment, or caused it to be done by others; and that I will discharge the duties of my office with fidelity” (Wyoming Constitution, Article 6, Section 20).
An oath is a solemn appeal to God in witness of truth or a promise. In Wyoming, officers promise, first, to support and defend the state and federal constitutions; and second, to perform faithfully the duties of their specific office. Sandwiched between these two promises, they call on God to bear witness that they have not violated any election laws to obtain their office. In 2008, this part of the oath was abbreviated to its current form. Prior to that, officeholders were required to deny explicitly taking any form of bribery.
Wyoming’s oath of office is anything but an empty ritual. First, we should notice that more than a procedural rule—or even a state law—this oath is baked into our very constitution. Second, to swear is to call upon God Himself as a witness. That is never a trifle.
While the Constitution provides a parenthetical option to “affirm,” rather than “swear,” that does not make an affirmation any less serious. Rather, this option is provided because, historically, some protestants took Matthew 5:34 in an absolute sense: “Do not take an oath at all.” The affirmation allowed these people to make promises subjecting themselves to God without explicitly invoking God’s name, and thus violating conscience.
Both those who swear and those who affirm are standing before God—the ultimate source and authority in the universe. Wyoming citizens have written this into our constitution because they understand that the exercise of governing authority is a frightful, godlike power. Officers who believe that no one and nothing can ever hold them to account should be considered the most terrifying of governing officials.
James Madison famously said, “If men were angels, no government would be necessary. If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary.” But we are not holy and sinless angels, and we cannot put angels into elected offices. Instead, we ask elected officials to assume office only after they have first sworn to God.
Government is a sacred thing. Like marriage, it is instituted by God and should be honored as such. “For there is no authority except from God, and those that exist have been instituted by God. Therefore, whoever resists the authorities resists what God has appointed” (Romans 13:1-2). Because government is a divine institution, insurrection is a moral evil. Also, because government is a divine institution, governing against the will of God is a moral evil. The oaths of officeholders and the respect that citizens owe them stand and fall together “under God.”
When citizens and officeholders recognize the sacred nature of government, they both understand that all governance under His authority must be conducted according to His will. The founders of our state and country were utterly clear on this point, but modern notions of church and state have done much to muddy the waters. As we enter into the 2023 legislative session, let us use these reflections on the oath of office to reclaim our founding principles.
There is a distinction between church and state. But there can never be an utter separation. The church’s task is to lead her members in the right worship of God; while the state leads its citizens in right living under God. Both are bound to do their respective tasks seeking God’s will.
Churches should, first of all, pray God’s blessing on every government official. They should pray that he or she might know God’s will and live it. This is the highest blessing that any person can receive. Second, churches should teach God’s way of life to all citizens—elected and non-elected alike. Both should work together to implement these truths into law.
Government officials should seek always to govern according to God’s truth. The free exercise of religion is not only the “freedom to worship,” it is also the freedom to vote and set policy according to God’s will. We must reject the nonsensical claim that officials who worship like Christians should, nonetheless, govern like atheists.
Just as officials stand before God when they make their oath of office, each continues to stand before God in every governmental decision. They should respect God’s will as it is discernible in the laws of nature, as well as welcome any clarification from God’s revelation. This honors that proper distinction between church and state that our founders intended.