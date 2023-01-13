Jonathan Lange

This week, scores of county and state officials have taken the oath of office. Each swore: “I will support, obey and defend the constitution of the United States, and the constitution of the state of Wyoming; that I have not knowingly violated any law related to my election or appointment, or caused it to be done by others; and that I will discharge the duties of my office with fidelity” (Wyoming Constitution, Article 6, Section 20).

An oath is a solemn appeal to God in witness of truth or a promise. In Wyoming, officers promise, first, to support and defend the state and federal constitutions; and second, to perform faithfully the duties of their specific office. Sandwiched between these two promises, they call on God to bear witness that they have not violated any election laws to obtain their office. In 2008, this part of the oath was abbreviated to its current form. Prior to that, officeholders were required to deny explicitly taking any form of bribery.

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at OnlyHuman-JL.blogspot.com. Email: JLange64@allwest.net.

