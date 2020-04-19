Thirty years ago, a small group of socially and environmentally conscious Cheyenneites gathered along little Crow Creek, conducted a clean up and planted the seed of the Greater Cheyenne Greenway system.
Today, the Greenway path snakes along Crow and Dry creeks, connecting parks, schools, neighborhoods and commercial centers. It stretches from Four Mile Road at The Pointe subdivision in the north, to Laramie County Community College in the south, from Interstate 25 on the west to the expanding Saddle Ridge subdivision at the city’s eastern boundary. Thirty-seven miles of safe, separated non-motorized paths are now available for recreation, transportation and relaxation.
How did this wonderful improvement come to pass? Beginning in 1990 at Martin Luther King Park (formerly Sunset Park), Earth Day volunteers scoured the creek banks, planted trees and dreamt big – really big. They imagined a path system that circled Cheyenne, offering opportunity to all neighborhoods. And they envisioned restoring Crow Creek to a cleaner, more natural state, including fish and wildlife habitat.
The Crow Creek Greenway Committee was organized, and city authorization to expand the park and develop a path was obtained. Volunteers sought donations and generous support was received from F.E. Warren Air Force Base and Simon Construction to construct a park-wide circular path. Willing hands removed rocks, leveled soil and seeded and watered the park expansion.
These can-do efforts were soon rewarded with recognition at city hall. Cheyenne indeed had a new and exciting opportunity to build on natural advantages and existing infrastructure to create a lasting legacy.
Passionate public participation at meetings encouraged Cheyenne and Laramie County elected officials to seize the opportunity and put $3 million for the Greenway before the voters on the 1991 specific purpose sales tax (sixth-penny) ballot. Greenway advocates pitched in, campaigned relentlessly and celebrated exuberantly when the measure passed overwhelmingly.
Victory meant that a completely new and different comprehensive program needed to be created, with design standards, identification of segment selection and coordination with other city departments. A master plan was developed, input was sought, a greenway coordinator was hired, and critical, far-reaching decisions were made.
Since many other communities had begun their path systems utilizing asphalt pavement, there was some advocacy for asphalt, which was less expensive than concrete. We correctly chose concrete and avoided having to replace uneven, failed asphalt later. We decided to build a 10-foot-wide concrete path to a universal standard.
The question of grade separation through the use of underpasses and bridges provoked concerns due to cost. Suggestions were made to just run the path along the street and utilize street signals at crossings. Again, Greenway advocates stepped up and demanded a safe, separated system. Fortunately, federal transportation enhancement funding became available at this time, allowing a grant funding match for the first underpass at Yellowstone Road. This provided safe path access to McCormick Junior High and Central High School. Since that time, numerous underpasses were constructed, and now bridges span busy roads.
A particular point of pride of the program is the fact that eminent domain has never been used in the acquisition of property along the route, avoiding the contentious process of condemnation. In fact, many property owners gladly contributed easements and land.
Despite the solid start of the program, the Greenway proposition failed to pass on the sales tax ballot in the general election of 2000, imperiling its continuation.
However, by that time Greenway-loving individuals had experienced the benefits of the path and stepped forward to make sure that the 2003 sixth-penny ballot included Greenway funding. Voters responded affirmatively, and the path was back in business. This positive trend continued when voters again approved Greenway monies in 2008 and 2017.
The planning and construction of our pathway system has benefited through the years from the careful attention of many people, both in the community and on city staff. However, one individual clearly stands out. When Jeff Wiggins arrived in 2006 and was hired as the Greenway coordinator, he put the program into high gear. Jeff’s drive and determination sent the Greenway out to connect the east side Saddle Ridge and Sun Valley neighborhoods, then swung the path back to town between the Union Pacific railroad and Nationway. Always solution oriented, Jeff threaded around, under and through obstacles, capping his efforts with the underpass that runs beneath Lincolnway and into Holliday Park.
When the federal Safe Routes to School money became available, Jeff made sure that south side schools and the Boys and Girls Club gained path access. And when the Allison Draw drainage channel was built, Laramie County stepped up and ran the path along its banks and out to Laramie County Community College.
Although Jeff has moved on, the program is now under the capable direction of landscape architect Jean Vetter. Her hardworking hands actually possess two green thumbs! So we will soon be seeing more and more trees and vegetation along the Greenway.
The recent acquisition of the east Cheyenne park land by the city and the adjacent Campstool open space by the Laramie County Conservation District creates new opportunities and challenges. Over time, residents of the rapidly expanding east side of our city will benefit from these monumental quality-of-life improvements and new path connections.
Circling back to Crow Creek at the final section of the original Greenway Master Plan, we see the old truism that “perseverance pays” has proven itself again. Cheyenne can cert-ainly be proud of the fact that for 30 years we have constructed the path according to plan. Today, we are back where we started at Martin Luther King Park, looking to connect with Warren Air Force Base.
A partnership agreement between the city of Cheyenne, the Board of Public Utilities and the Laramie County Conservation District has resulted in a revival of the natural habitat and contours of Crow Creek that will get underway later this year.
Our “Free, Fun, Friendly” Greenway path awaits you.
Please get outside and enjoy it.