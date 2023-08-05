The massive thunderstorms that have rolled through Cheyenne this summer have doubtless brought back unforgettable memories of the “Flood of 85” to the Cheyenneites who were living here at that time.
In the late afternoon of Aug. 1, 1985, the barometric pressure dropped, and a motionless calm briefly settled over the city. And then all hell broke loose. Very large raindrops began to pound the ground, hurricane-force winds whipped the leaves off trees, and sheets of rain mixed with hail fell from the sky.
The storm sat over Cheyenne for three solid hours, dumping as much as seven inches of rain and huge amounts of hail in parts of the capital city. This event caused an estimated $65 million worth of damage to property and infrastructure, injuring 70 people and tragically taking the lives of 12 Cheyenne residents.
The first responders immediately began rescue efforts, including sheriff’s Deputy Robert Van Alyne, who was drowned while attempting to rescue a child from the floodwaters. The next morning, the community rallied to help neighbors pump out basements and contemplate repair and reconstruction.
So how has the city responded over the last 38 years? First off, it must be understood that although a comprehensive drainage system is just as much a health and safety essential as police and fire, it is a less-obvious need, particularly in our semi-arid climate. Developing a master drainage plan and beginning its implementation focused on immediate needs in the existing city at that time. However, many elements enter into the prioritization, funding mechanisms, design and construction of storm sewers and conveyance methods, and implementation became a start-and-stop proposition.
As Cheyenne grew, new subdivisions and commercial enterprises contributed to the difficulty in upgrading existing systems to increase capacity. Fortunately, about 20 years ago, hydrologist and engineer Gene MacDonald moved to Cheyenne and began to work in the city engineer’s office.
As it is easy to imagine, the design of a gravity flow drainage system takes a very specific skillset, and managing the complexities involved in grant application and management of state and federal grant programs requires technical expertise and determination. Fortunately, MacDonald was up to the challenge.
In 2012, a successful $4.5 million proposition passed on the specific purpose sales tax ballot and provided the match money for the planning and construction of the Lower Capitol Basin Drainage Program, primarily aimed at protecting downtown from flooding. The sales tax revenue leveraged over $16 million in state and federal grant program funds and constructed the Civic Commons park and detention pond, as well as storm sewer piping down to Crow Creek.
Of particular importance is the recently completed massive 26th Street Intercepter storm sewer protecting the Hershler Building and state Capitol from flooding coming down from the Avenues.
Gene MacDonald has since founded his own consulting business and is currently under contract to plan a comprehensive upgrade of the Dry Creek Drainage System. As anyone who has been out on Dell Range during our recent robust thunderstorms can attest, continuing development of buildings, parking lots and roads has stressed the drainage system in this area to its limits.
Over the years, the city of Cheyenne has accomplished some other serious improvements in flood control and water quality, including: the reconstruction of Evers Boulevard, which is essentially a tributary of Dry Creek; the massive relief channel under Converse Avenue at the ball fields, which will protect the Buffalo Ridge neighborhood along Sheridan Street in a major flood event; and the Pumphouse and Dave Romero Park wetlands.
In the very near future, the imposition of a stormwater planning and maintenance fee will be going before the City Council, and thus the taxpayers of Cheyenne. Those of us who experienced the “Flood of 85” and anyone who is currently experiencing clogged inlets, neighborhood flooding or dangerous driving conditions should come to understand the necessity of a continuing funding source for the maintenance of the Crow and Dry Creek floodways and their tributaries.
Protecting our citizens, their property and Cheyenne’s infrastructure is not a quick, cheap fix. Let’s pay attention when those storms roll through and support a stormwater fee, which is just as necessary as the sanitation, water and sewer fees we currently pay.
Have we learned our lesson? I certainly hope so, and look forward to the discussion that will be coming soon prior to the imposition of a undoubtably necessary stormwater management fee.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters