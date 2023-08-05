Laybourn, Pete File

The massive thunderstorms that have rolled through Cheyenne this summer have doubtless brought back unforgettable memories of the “Flood of 85” to the Cheyenneites who were living here at that time.

In the late afternoon of Aug. 1, 1985, the barometric pressure dropped, and a motionless calm briefly settled over the city. And then all hell broke loose. Very large raindrops began to pound the ground, hurricane-force winds whipped the leaves off trees, and sheets of rain mixed with hail fell from the sky.

Pete Laybourn is a member of the Cheyenne City Council representing Ward 1.

