Have you ever attended a concert at our Civic Center theater and noted the performers’ compliments regarding both the appearance and the acoustics of the venue?
Looking back at the many thoroughly enjoyable events that I have attended over the last 40 years at our city-owned facility, I can say that those comments always made me feel proud. Proud that Cheyenne has such a beautiful auditorium. Our Civic Center features all sorts of entertainment, including rock, country and classical music; Broadway shows; children’s productions, and such formal occasions as the inaugural ceremonies of both city and state elected officials.
Unfortunately, although the Civic Center still basically looks the same on the surface, age, use and neglect have taken their toll. As with all too many city facilities, deferred maintenance has brought us to a tipping point. The use of the building by all members of the community is a primary legal and moral consideration.
The theater was constructed in 1981, prior to the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990. In the decades since, the specific necessary upgrades to comply with the federal law have not been made. It is not well understood that any individual can file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice at any time. If an investigation determines that the facility is out of compliance with the law, the city can be ordered to correct the deficiencies, regardless of the financial condition of our city budget at that point.
That sounds very onerous, doesn’t it? However, perhaps a better way to consider this problem is to ask ourselves if we want to accommodate all citizens and guests, regardless of their disabilities. I certainly hope that in the not-too-distant future, if I am using a walker or wheelchair, I will be able to safely attend functions at our remodeled Civic Center. Presently, the restrooms are not accessible and the women’s restrooms are inadequate.
The original seats, still in use, are now beginning to fall apart. So, too, are the original heating, air conditioning and electrical systems past their useful lifespan and difficult to maintain and repair. Presenting the kind of shows that tour today and that audiences expect requires sophisticated sound and lighting beyond our present capacity.
An unfortunate reality of our downtown area is that it was built over an underground river, and extra structural foundational support must be included in the design. Over time, the building has started to shift a bit, and repairs are now necessary.
Our Municipal Building (city hall) is adjacent and physically connected to the Civic Center. ADA considerations also equally apply to it. Recent incidents in our administrative workspace have made security space changes an urgent priority for our employees. Obviously, these needs add up to a lot of money. Where might we get it?
It is certain that the city’s portion of the mighty sixth-penny Specific Purpose Sales Tax currently under final consideration by the City Council is the only realistic source of that funding. Public safety needs of fire and police in equipment, buildings and communications will be on the ballot.
I believe that Greenway maintenance and construction, as well as downtown funding for basic safety and service, also belong on the upcoming Nov. 22 special election ballot. Due consideration must be paid to the Civic Center quality-of-life proposal, as well.
The hour of decision is at hand. The City Council will hold a Committee of the Whole meeting tonight at 6 in person in council chambers of the Municipal Building. Please attend, email or call your City Council representatives and mayor if you support the rehabilitation of our Civic Center by inclusion on the sixth-penny ballot.