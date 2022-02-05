The U.S. Small Business Administration recently awarded the Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network with a $2.5 million grant that will be used to implement the SBA’s Community Navigator Pilot Program (CNPP) in our state.
This new program will help ensure Wyoming’s underserved small businesses, such as veteran-owned, women-owned, minority-owned and rural business concerns receive the support they need to build resilience and emerge stronger in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CNPP, an American Rescue Plan initiative, functions on a “hub and spoke model.” The Wyoming SBDC Network, which receives funding from the SBA and the Wyoming Business Council, and is hosted by the University of Wyoming, serves as the centralized “hub” for the program and incorporates “spokes,” which are organizations that have built trust in their communities and act as “boots on the ground.” These spokes are tasked with connecting small businesses to resources such as financial assistance, access to capital, government contracting, marketing, exporting and more.
Wyoming has faced historic, unprecedented challenges over the last two years, and the CNPP will also help small business owners find trusted advisers ready to assist with Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) forgiveness applications, cash flow planning to aid in the repayment of emergency loans and adapting business plans to meet new challenges.
Economic diversification can’t happen without diversity of ideas, diversity of business owners and diversity of entrepreneurial activity. This program provides a unique opportunity to not only assist the amazing members of these underrepresented communities, but also help them drive Wyoming’s economic growth through the 21st century.
We’re excited to see this program roll out over the next two years, and we know it will help Wyoming’s small businesses access the tools and resources they’ll need to start, grow, expand and recover. The Wyoming SBDC Network has always been a valued SBA partner, and I’m confident they – and Wyoming’s ‘spokes’ – will do a fantastic job of carrying out the intent of this program and assisting the businesses who need it most.
Wyoming’s “spokes” include Wyoming Library to Business, The Local Crowd, University of Wyoming Extension, Wind River Development Fund, Wyoming Smart Capital Network and the Wyoming Women’s Business Center. These organizations have an excellent track record of providing critical small business assistance across the state and, by connecting them for the CNPP, Wyoming’s entrepreneurs will be able to access an incredibly robust support system.
More information about the CNPP can be found at sba.gov/navigators. To learn more about how the program will be implemented in Wyoming, please visit wyomingcommunitynavigator.org.