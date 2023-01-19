Editor’s note:The following is testimony Deacon Leman provided to the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee last week.
Individual Catholics span the entirety of the political spectrum. As an institution, the Diocese of Cheyenne is nonpartisan. As I listened to early testimony on House Bill 4, I asked myself, “What do I wish my friends both on the left and the right would take to heart when considering the question of mothers having access to postpartum health care?”
One thing I want my friends on the left to understand is how inconsistent it feels, when the state is asked to help one vulnerable segment of the population, while simultaneously saying that the intentional destruction of another segment of the population is none of the state’s business.
Currently, our Wyoming statutes hold many places whereby the state claims authority to take action according to what is deemed “in the best interest of a child,” while simultaneously turning a blind eye to the violence of abortion, which intentionally takes the life of children. As I have said many times before this committee, if being human and alive aren’t enough to qualify for the full legal protection of the state, what else is necessary, who gets to decide and on what grounds? I’ve yet to have anyone attempt an answer to those questions in committee. I believe we will be far more successful convincing our neighbors of our responsibility to take care of all people, the moment we stop excusing the destruction of some people.
What would I want my friends on the right to take to heart? Some slopes are more slippery than others. Not every government program is an inevitable slippery slope into the fiery pit of socialism. We need to recognize when our colleagues are manipulating our fears that such is the case. The Legislature puts siderails on laws to prevent such slides all the time, and I imagine there are creative ways to do just that in this case, if the committee feels it necessary.
It is important to distinguish between access to health care and what is unfairly constituted as all welfare programs. We are talking about a segment of the population that qualifies for Medicaid coverage while pregnant, and then when mother and child are still extremely vulnerable, mom no longer qualifies. We can’t accept the pitting of one vulnerable population against another. We need to work together to help babies and moms.
I was born and raised in Douglas, Wyoming. I know Wyoming people. I know Wyoming women. In fact, both at home and at work, I am surrounded by them. Which is a blessing. Wyoming women do not sit at home plotting ways in which they can spend more of their free time in the doctor’s office.
If anything, they spend the early onset of their illnesses in denial. They don’t want to go to the doctor. Then throw in a sudden life change, like a new baby where they’re not sleeping well, they are having trouble adjusting, the last thing they want to do is go to the doctor. The argument that given this extension, moms will suddenly overwhelm doctor’s offices, doesn’t hold much water, in my opinion.
The second thing I would like my right-leaning friends to think about is that we know the best institution for protecting our children is the family, beginning with mom and dad. Today, there are many factors that are threatening the shield that is the family. Sickness and death will always be one of those factors. That is simply a fact of life. But it is tragic when those illnesses are preventable and curable. It’s tragic when access to prevention and a cure are accessible to one person, but not to another.
At the end of my testimony, I was asked a thoughtful question about whether I thought it was the proper role of government to be involved in health care. I didn’t answer well, and I continue to think about that. I believe the government’s first role is to protect the lives of its citizens. Does that include providing health care? That is precisely the debate that needs to be had.
I do think that many people in Wyoming see ensuring access to health care as much closer to the government’s first responsibility than many, if not most, of the other things government is currently involved in. We must also ask if getting government out of health care is actually a principle we are intending to seek to its logical end, or if it is a political statement we can use to duck the current question. Do we really intend to bring into question access to health care for all Medicaid and Medicare patients? And all of our veterans?
Please remember to keep all of our Wyoming legislators in prayer as they do the (often thankless) job of serving the people of Wyoming.
Deacon Mike Leman works for the Diocese of Cheyenne in the Office of Catholic Social Teaching and Legislative Liaison.