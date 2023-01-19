Deacon Mike Leman FILE

Deacon Mike Leman

Editor’s note: The following is testimony Deacon Leman provided to the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee last week.

Individual Catholics span the entirety of the political spectrum. As an institution, the Diocese of Cheyenne is nonpartisan. As I listened to early testimony on House Bill 4, I asked myself, “What do I wish my friends both on the left and the right would take to heart when considering the question of mothers having access to postpartum health care?”

Deacon Mike Leman works for the Diocese of Cheyenne in the Office of Catholic Social Teaching and Legislative Liaison.

