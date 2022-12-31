Khale Lenhart (2021, color)

The Wyoming Legislature begins its new session in just a few days. With a large crop of new legislators joining, the Legislature is bound to see its priorities shift. New members will bring their views to the table, including their views about what are the most important issues for the legislature to address.

One issue that is not new, however, is the issue of economic diversification. Even though we have all heard talk of it before, this Legislature would do well to spend some time on the topic.

Khale Lenhart is an attorney in Cheyenne. He is a former chairman of the Laramie County Republican Party. Email: khale.lenhart@gmail.com.

