Khale Lenhart (2021, color)

Khale Lenhart

The 2023 legislative session has been difficult to categorize. Some of the legislation passed appears far-sighted and will almost certainly benefit our state for a long time. At the same time, some of the conduct we have seen in the session does not reflect well on those we have elected.

As the roughly two months of activity in Cheyenne draw to a close, it is time to assess where our legislative body triumphed and where it fell short.

Khale Lenhart is an attorney in Cheyenne. He is a former chairman of the Laramie County Republican Party. Email: khale.lenhart@gmail.com.

