Republicans are making big decisions right now. The presidential campaign is in full swing, Republicans in Congress are struggling to find consensus amid a divided caucus and narrow votes, and Republican voters are watching and evaluating which direction we want our party to go. As we make these choices, we Republicans must keep a proper mindset if we are to build a party that endures into the future.

Building an enduring party is more of a challenge than it may appear at first glance. Although the United States naturally tends toward a two-party system, parties are not built forever. Federalists, Whigs, Know-Nothings, Progressives and others have all been major parties in our nation’s history, and none exist anymore. All were either done in by infighting or by a failure to speak to the issues of the day.

Khale Lenhart is an attorney in Cheyenne. He is a former chairman of the Laramie County Republican Party. Email: khale.lenhart@gmail.com.

