Khale Lenhart (2021, color)

Khale Lenhart

Wyoming is less than two weeks away from the primary election in one of the most significant elections of the modern era. In the Republican primary, especially, there is a conflict in philosophies and approaches that will be monumental for our future as a state. The winners of this election will set the tone and priorities of our state government at one of the key points in our state’s history.

On one side, we have the realists. These candidates recognize that, for the good of Wyoming and the nation, they must accept uncomfortable truths and determine how to respond to real issues. Their policies and priorities are based on what genuinely impacts our lives and livelihoods. The issues they focus on may be less sensational, but they are exponentially more meaningful. You can often identify these candidates by their nuance. Big issues are seldom simple. A real answer is not bombastic; instead, it recognizes the complexity of the issues facing us.

Khale Lenhart is an attorney in Cheyenne. He is a former chairman of the Laramie County Republican Party. Email: khale.lenhart@gmail.com.

