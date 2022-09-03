Khale Lenhart (2021, color)

Khale Lenhart

I had a conversation recently about one of the rising problems in American politics. My friend and I were discussing the reflexive distrust that many have toward certain types of people. During this conversation, my friend pointed me to a recent column by David Brooks that addresses part of the issue.

Brooks’ column dealt, in part, with Republican attitudes toward those perceived as “elites.” He wrote that many Republicans view America as being run (poorly) by a group of coastal elites that are corrupt and only look out for themselves.

Khale Lenhart is an attorney in Cheyenne. He is a former chairman of the Laramie County Republican Party. Email: khale.lenhart@gmail.com.

