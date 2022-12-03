Khale Lenhart (2021, color)

Khale Lenhart

The November 2022 election may someday be seen as a turning point for the Republican Party. Despite a lagging economy, high inflation, an unpopular Democratic president and conventional wisdom predicting a resounding victory, Republicans underperformed.

On the national scale, we barely took control of the House of Representatives, where the Republican caucus has only a few-seats majority and massive internal divisions. We failed to make any gains in the Senate and may have even lost ground. Expected gains in governorships failed to materialize. In fact, there will be fewer Republican governors in 2023 than there were before the November election.

Khale Lenhart is an attorney in Cheyenne. He is a former chairman of the Laramie County Republican Party. Email: khale.lenhart@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus