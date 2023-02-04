Khale Lenhart (2021, color)

Khale Lenhart

The legislative session in Wyoming is often a study in contrasts. On one hand, we see our legislators try to solve complicated issues in thoughtful ways. We see them try to balance the views and interests of diverse constituencies. We see them engage in meaningful debate to try to reach the best solution. Moments like these make me proud to be in Wyoming and represented by a citizen legislature.

This legislative session, the Legislature has no shortage of important issues that they are working on. Our state’s education funding system needs serious attention, and legislators have considered bills proposing solutions to the looming problem. Of course, many of those bills can and should fail, but that does not mean that the effort is worthless.

Khale Lenhart is an attorney in Cheyenne. He is a former chairman of the Laramie County Republican Party. Email: khale.lenhart@gmail.com.

