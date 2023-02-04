The legislative session in Wyoming is often a study in contrasts. On one hand, we see our legislators try to solve complicated issues in thoughtful ways. We see them try to balance the views and interests of diverse constituencies. We see them engage in meaningful debate to try to reach the best solution. Moments like these make me proud to be in Wyoming and represented by a citizen legislature.
This legislative session, the Legislature has no shortage of important issues that they are working on. Our state’s education funding system needs serious attention, and legislators have considered bills proposing solutions to the looming problem. Of course, many of those bills can and should fail, but that does not mean that the effort is worthless.
Similarly, our Legislature has spent a great deal of time over the years, including this legislative session, considering whether to expand Medicaid in our state. There are legitimate arguments on both sides of the issue, and spending time debating and voting on this issue is a quality use of our legislature’s time. There are many other worthwhile issues that our legislature has tackled this session, from our state budget to the many other miscellaneous bills — great and small — that address genuine problems in a thoughtful way.
However, despite the good work the Legislature is doing, there are also a number of bills being considered that are silly, poorly thought out or downright malicious. For example, one bill introduced in the Legislature would ban forced implantation of microchips in employees. While I doubt there are many people who would argue in favor of forced microchipping, this is not a worthwhile use of time. There are no businesses microchipping their employees, and no businesses have expressed any interest in doing so.
This bill certainly falls under the “silly” category. It is a complete waste of time, addressing a problem that does not exist. Yet, the Wyoming Senate decided that it was worth its limited time to consider, debate and vote on this bill. Hopefully the House shows better judgment.
Other bills not worth the Legislature’s time include those dealing with refugee resettlement plans (House Bill 266), requiring that participation in events at the state fair be counted as an “excused absence” at school (HB 175) and establishing a “federal review” committee in the Legislature (HB 212). As to the refugee resettlement plan bill, Wyoming has no refugee resettlement plan. We do not have refugee populations that other states may have. This is another bill that wastes time addressing an issue that is not a genuine problem. (Editor’s note: The bill was not considered for introduction in the House earlier this week.)
On the state fair issue, given the real issues facing our state, is it really worth the Legislature’s time nitpicking with school districts over excused versus unexcused absences? Clearly, it is not.
The “federal review” committee bill may be the worst of all, because, not only is it a waste of time now, it promises to be a waste of time for a long time were it to be enacted. First, it aims to create a new committee with the charge to review “all federal action.” I suspect that the sponsor of this bill is woefully ignorant of just what that would entail. The Code of Federal Regulations has changes or amendments every day. There can be hundreds of regulatory amendments in a week, and that is just one aspect of federal action. Thousands of lawyers spend their careers evaluating these regulations, but this committee of a handful of part-time Wyoming legislators would be tasked with reviewing it in a legislative setting.
Perhaps the worst part of this bill is that it instructs the committee to ignore any holdings of the Supreme Court. There is one institution that has been charged with interpreting the United States Constitution since our nation was founded — the United States Supreme Court. This bill asks the Legislature to ignore centuries of thought and interpretation of our Constitution while reviewing thousands upon thousands of federal acts, and to what end? This bill wins the award for worst of the legislative session. While I have learned not to judge intentions, I certainly have doubts about the good judgment of the sponsors of this bill.
All of this is to say that we must keep a close eye on what is happening in our Legislature. Good bills and efforts to solve real problems should be applauded. Legislative grandstanding, time wasting and poor judgment should be called out for what they are: an affront to the people of Wyoming who live here and depend on the Legislature to make real decisions on real issues.
Khale Lenhart is an attorney in Cheyenne. He is a former chairman of the Laramie County Republican Party. Email: khale.lenhart@gmail.com.