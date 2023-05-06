Khale Lenhart (2021, color)

Khale Lenhart

Americans are getting more and more dissatisfied with their political parties. Recent surveys show that both parties are viewed unfavorably by a majority of Americans.

President Biden is underwater in his approval ratings, as is former President Trump. It is becoming common that those at the highest levels of government consistently have approval ratings below 50%. As polarization increases and the parties become more extreme, those in the middle feel that they are left out of the political conversation.

Khale Lenhart is an attorney in Cheyenne. He is a former chairman of the Laramie County Republican Party. Email: khale.lenhart@gmail.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus