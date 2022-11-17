Bob LeResche

Bob LeResche

The Powder River Basin Resource Council, Taxpayers for Common Sense, Western Organization of Resource Councils and Natural Resources Defense Council petitioned the Bureau of Land Management to make industry responsible for cleaning up after themselves by modernizing bonding requirements to ensure there is funding available for well plugging and reclamation.

This is not a frivolous request. Thousands of idle and orphan oil and gas wells are left abandoned – some for decades – on the land, causing groundwater contamination, leaking methane, polluting the air, spreading noxious weeds, lowering property values and interfering with other uses of the land. Federal leases do require operators to plug their wells and remediate well sites, but today’s rules are so outdated that huge liabilities are left to taxpayers.

Bob LeResche ran Alaska’s oil and gas leasing program as Commissioner of Natural Resources for that state. He was Executive Director of the Alaska Energy Authority, an investment banker and CEO, and is a member of the Boards of Directors of Powder River Basin Resource Council and the Western Organization of Resource Councils. With his wife, Carol, operate a ranch and organic heirloom vegetable farm near Clearmont, Wyoming.

