Bob LeResche

Bob LeResche

Many Wyomingites find it surprising when the federal government does something worthy of our approval, but the Bureau of Land Management actually did so last month.

In mid-July, the BLM proposed new rules to hold drillers of oil and gas wells financially responsible for cleaning up after themselves.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Bob LeResche ran Alaska’s oil and gas leasing program as Commissioner of Natural Resources for that state. With his wife Carol, he operates a ranch and organic heirloom vegetable farm near Clearmont.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus