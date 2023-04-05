Could major reform finally be coming for Wyoming’s vulnerable health care patients? It seems possible — and that’s great news, because it’s sorely needed.
This past session, the Wyoming Legislature considered Pharmacy Benefit Managers Act Enhancements (House Bill 36). This bill targeted the bad actors within the drug pricing industry who make it difficult for patients to access their essential medications and treatments. The legislation would implement rules that increase accountability within the Cowboy State’s health care system.
Clearly, that’s a step in the right direction — one in which legislators outside Wyoming are echoing. On the federal level, for instance, Congress introduced the HELP Copays Act, a bill that ensures patients can count their prescription copay assistance toward their overall deductible. Far too many people are currently restricted from doing just that, leading to increased out-of-pocket patient spending and higher health care costs.
So, who is responsible for these systemic problems within the market for prescription medication? Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs for short.
PBMs act as middlemen in the pharmaceutical industry, ostensibly managing prescription drug benefits for patients. But PBMs operate with little to no transparency within the drug pricing system, and they often take advantage of their opaque position at the expense of patients. Their work includes establishing formularies, contracting with pharmacies, and negotiating rebates and discounts with drug manufacturers. But instead of passing these savings on to consumers, PBMs retain these costs, and the patients do not benefit at the pharmacy counter.
But it’s actually worse than that. Just as a rising tide lifts all boats, PBMs’ rebate manipulation inflates health care prices generally — and that ultimately increases the cost of patients’ medications. This can get extremely pricey for people with illnesses requiring multiple treatments a week.
For instance, a chronic disease like epilepsy requires patients to take medicine as often as three times a day, so ready access to health care is vital. Moreover, patients need access to the correct prescription brands that accurately cater to their symptoms.
But these middlemen also have the power to pick and choose which drugs insurance will cover. PBMs exercise this power to bolster their bottom line, which hurts patients by unnecessarily restricting treatment options. This forces patients to make a choice: pay higher out-of-pocket costs for their prescription or switch to an alternative drug that may be less effective. Forcing patients to pay higher out-of-pocket costs is only one of many nefarious behind-the-scenes practices in which PBMs engage. Another way PBMs manipulate the market to serve their own interests is through spread pricing.
With spread pricing, PBMs pay pharmacies a prearranged price, then go to the patient’s health care plan and charge them significantly more. PBMs then pocket the difference as a fee for their “services.” Hypothetically, a PBM could reimburse a pharmacy $10 for the sale of a certain medication, then turn around and charge the patient’s health care plan as much as $100 for that same drug — plus, of course, the PBM’s nebulous administration fee.
This $90 “spread” is a major money-maker for PBMs, even though it comes at the expense of everyone else. Indeed, spread pricing harms the health care plans like Medicaid and contributes to the rising prescription costs for patients. This sort of industry-wide market manipulation needs to be stopped.
Wyoming patients depend on access to new treatments, advanced therapies and effective medications to maintain an everyday, healthy life. Tragically, our current laws on the books are simply not enough to ensure that access. And while recently proposed state and federal legislation regulating pharmacy benefit managers is a great first step, we can and should do more to increase PBM transparency.
Let’s keep the momentum going and hold these middlemen accountable.
Richard Leslie is the founder and executive director of the Wyoming Epilepsy Association.