Richard Leslie, executive director, Wyoming Epilepsy Association

Richard Leslie

Could major reform finally be coming for Wyoming’s vulnerable health care patients? It seems possible — and that’s great news, because it’s sorely needed.

This past session, the Wyoming Legislature considered Pharmacy Benefit Managers Act Enhancements (House Bill 36). This bill targeted the bad actors within the drug pricing industry who make it difficult for patients to access their essential medications and treatments. The legislation would implement rules that increase accountability within the Cowboy State’s health care system.

Richard Leslie is the founder and executive director of the Wyoming Epilepsy Association.

