What is heart failure?
Heart failure happens when the heart muscle does not work normally and doesn’t pump as well as it should. Because of this, parts of the body may not get enough blood, oxygen and nutrients.
It is also important to note that there are two types of heart failure:
Systolic heart failure means that the heart muscle has become weak. It can’t pump with enough force to push the blood forward.
Diastolic heart failure means the heart muscle has become stiff. It can’t relax normally between each beat.
What causes heart failure?
Coronary artery disease and hypertension are two of the most common causes, accounting for more than 80% of heart failure cases. When high blood pressure is not well controlled with proper medication, it puts extra strain on the heart. Over time, this can cause the heart to become stiff. In the event of coronary artery disease, the arteries that supply blood to the heart become narrow or blocked. If left untreated, this can cause the heart muscle to weaken.
Other causes of heart failure are inflammation of the heart muscle due to viruses, alcohol or drugs; diabetes; smoking; damaged heart valves; heart rhythm disturbances and problems that are present at birth (congenital) or that are inherited.
How does it feel to have heart failure?
The most common complaints are fatigue and shortness of breath. Someone with heart failure may feel more tired and have less energy because the body is not getting enough blood supply. Fluid may also build up in any part of the body but most often in the lungs, abdomen, ankles or feet. If the lungs have fluid buildup, breathing may be harder – especially when the individual lies flat or is being active. It can help to sit up or use extra pillows during sleep. Rapid weight gain and racing or skipped heart beats can also occur as a result of heart failure.
How is heart failure diagnosed?
A provider will perform an examination, ask questions and run tests. The provider will also look for any health problems that may have caused the heart muscle to weaken or stiffen. The provider might order blood tests, a chest X-ray (to see the heart and lungs), an electrocardiogram, an echocardiogram (ultrasound picture of the heart) and stress testing. A stress test may be done while the patient walks on a treadmill or with medication that stresses the heart.
How is heart failure treated?
There are many treatment options for heart failure, with more options becoming available each year. Current treatments include the following:
Medications that lower blood pressure, strengthen contractility (the ability to contract) and improve circulation
Lifestyle modifications focusing on fluid and salt restrictions and eating an overall healthy diet, smoking cessation, exercising and managing stress
Invasive and minimally invasive surgeries that include cardiac catheterization to open blocked arteries, bypass surgery, valve surgery to repair damaged heart valves and, in some cases, the need for a pacemaker that sends signals to pace the heart
A doctor and health care team will guide the patient through the treatment and provide support. In the end, the success of treatment depends on patients. For best results, patients need to stay involved and engaged in their care.
Does heart failure impact quality of life?
Many people with heart failure lead normal, active and enjoyable lives. They do so because they have learned to take good care of themselves, pay attention to their body, know their limits and keep track of any symptoms. And they don’t hesitate to seek medical advice if they have concerns or questions.