Absentee ballots drop box

A voter walks by a ballot drop box as he exits the Laramie County Circuit Court after participating in early voting for the general election on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

The League of Women Voters of the United States believes voting is a fundamental right of citizens that must be guaranteed.

Not only is voting a right, but it is also a responsibility vital to democratic self-government. It matters that people are engaged with their government, that they are informed and that they vote. It also matters that they have confidence in the election process. And it matters that the election process be secure, accessible and transparent to ensure this confidence.

