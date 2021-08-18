Last week, the U.S. Senate debated and passed the long-anticipated Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, formally called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Over the last few weeks, I was involved in one of the more granular issues contained in the bill, and I wanted to explain how those efforts will impact Wyoming, and the pioneering work we have done on digital assets and financial innovation.
The infrastructure bill is 2,700 pages long. Commendably, my colleagues included “pay-fors,” or ways to fund many of the new projects and policy proposals in the bill. However, as my staff and I combed through it, we stumbled upon a troubling pay-for provision aimed at generating revenue, but in a way that would hurt Wyoming and America’s innovative work over the past decade.
The provision in question targeted the digital asset industry. The bill’s authors claimed this provision would generate nearly $28 billion in revenue, but it would do this by targeting players in the digital asset space who did not directly make money off of the buying and selling of digital assets. Using a broad definition of the word “broker,” it lumped together those who mine and stake digital assets, those who develop software to store digital assets and those who develop hardware to secure private keys.
The provision in the bill could have been used by the Internal Revenue Service to require miners, stakers, and software and hardware developers to report on transactions made on their platforms. This makes no sense.
We’re the Cowboy State, so let’s think about this provision in terms of cattle. Say you have purchased cattle, and you plan to graze them on another rancher’s property for a set amount of time. You also need a new fence around the property where they will graze. If this provision were aimed at cattle, the rancher who artificially inseminated the cows and who later birthed the cattle, the rancher who owns the property they’ll graze on, the person who built the fence around the property, and the semi-truck driver who transported the cattle to the processing facility would all have to report to the IRS any earnings from the buying and selling of those cattle, even though they don’t receive any financial gain from the buying or the selling of those cattle. That’s absurd.
I worked with Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore.; Pat Toomey. R-Pa.; Mark Warner, D-Va.; and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, along with input from John Ossoff, D-Ga., and my co-chair for the Financial Innovation Caucus, Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., to come up with a fix for this. We wrote an amendment to make sure people couldn’t use digital assets to avoid paying taxes, but we also made sure that miners and developers weren’t unfairly targeted by the IRS.
This way, we are promoting innovation and not choosing winners and losers in this emerging market. Unfortunately, due to a completely unrelated grievance by a Senate colleague, our bipartisan amendment was objected to and ultimately not included in the infrastructure bill.
This provision threatens to hurt the entire regulatory structure that Wyoming built for digital assets. If this provision stands, we risk driving companies out of not only Wyoming, but the entire United States.
Right now, Wyoming has the best regulatory framework and legal system for digital assets in America. This puts us in a unique position. We are attracting companies from all over the world interested in making Wyoming home.
This is a good thing. While we have weathered the boom-and-bust cycle in the energy markets for years, to continue funding Wyoming’s schools and infrastructure in the way we have long been accustomed, we need to attract other industries to our state. I believe the digital asset industry is a great place to start. These innovators share our pioneering spirit, so they’ll fit in here just fine.
Digital asset companies are already flocking to Wyoming, and while it may take some time to see the full benefit, I’d hate to see this opportunity ruined before it even had the chance to take hold.
I’m not interested in digital assets because I think they’re going to replace the U.S. dollar, but I do think they’re an important part of our financial future. This is especially true as Congress continues to spend money we don’t have and mortgage the future for our kids and grandkids.
As we keep printing money to pump into the economy, we diminish its value. If the federal government won’t take that seriously, then we need to have alternative stores of value. Digital assets provide that alternative, and Congress must make sure there is a robust regulatory framework and consumer protections in place.