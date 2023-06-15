U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis

U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.

We are more connected now than at any time in our history. People in Wyoming can call loved ones across the country. We can consult with our doctors via telehealth. We can submit claims to the Department of Veterans Affairs online. We can send money with a few simple clicks.

With the benefits these new technologies bring, especially for those of us living in a rural state like Wyoming, we also expose ourselves to new risks to our privacy. Big tech companies use our browsing history online to make money by selling targeted ads. Data brokers collect our location data and purchase histories, and sell them to anyone willing to pay. Data breaches frequently put sensitive personal information in the hands of criminals, exposing us to risks of identity theft. Even our own government buys vast quantities of Americans’ personal data.

Cynthia Lummis is the junior senator for Wyoming. For office locations and contact information, go online to lummis.senate.gov.

