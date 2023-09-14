As the month of September begins, people in Wyoming are focused on their kids going back to school and the start of football season. What many might not realize is that September is also Passport Awareness Month, a time to check your documentation, especially if traveling overseas during the holiday season.
One of the top requests my staff receives from constituents is help getting or renewing a passport. This process has become aggressively long and drawn out, and has caused more than one hiccup in people’s travel plans.
Currently, the U.S. Department of State, the agency responsible for issuing passports to U.S. citizens, has requested that passport applicants allow 13 weeks for their application to process and up to four weeks to mail. It is also important to note that some countries will not allow entry to travelers whose passports expire within six months of their trip.
That is why I am encouraging all Wyoming citizens with travel plans to check the expiration dates of their passports and submit their applications for a passport or passport renewal as early as possible.
I know this is very frustrating for people throughout Wyoming who have upcoming travel plans. If you have applied for your passport and have not heard anything, my staff can work with the U.S. Department of State to get an update on the status of your passport. In some cases, they can also secure an expedited review of your application, though a timeline is not guaranteed on these requests.
I have offices across Wyoming with experienced staff who can help you with passports, as well as with any other problems with the federal government, including IRS issues, VA benefits and Social Security issues. To find an office near you, visit lummis.senate.gov/office-locations. You can also call my main office at 202-224-3424, and we will connect you with a staff member that can assist you.
I came to Washington to make sure the government works for people in Wyoming. This is one of the ways I am working to do that.
