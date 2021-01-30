After over 27 years in the electrical industry, 15 of those as the owner and operator of Premier Electric in Sheridan, I have learned to adapt my business to our customers’ needs and area trends. It’s important to be diversified and grow the business when opportunity arrives, whether residential or commercial jobs, remodels, wiring custom homes or working on large community projects.
Over the years, I’ve trained dozens of apprentices, but unfortunately, many of them have left the state, searching for more opportunities. In the last few years, I have been able to add positions by expanding my business into solar energy: selling, designing and installing solar power systems. Currently, I have several apprentices, including a former coal mine worker receiving training as a licensed electrical apprentice/solar professional. Harvesting solar energy is one of the fastest growing industries in the country, and my apprentices receive training in all aspects of electrical work, including solar, which will serve them well in the future. In less than four years, they will have the ability to earn over $50,000 per year. Those are good jobs that will keep people here, rather than searching for greener pastures elsewhere.