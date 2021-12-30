The idea that we could do away with cars is unrealistic. The thought of mass transportation is inspiring, but raises the question of how we would get from our homes to said transportation, particularly in a rural state like Wyoming. The problem is that our use of gasoline in fuel tanks is one of the biggest contributors to global warming. Ergo, we must use less gas. But how?
In the last few decades, biomass power has been relied upon as a fuel additive. Biomass is seen as a carbon neutral fuel because the carbon coming out of the plant when it is burned already existed in the atmosphere. That argument might have worked 100 years ago, but now that we have too much CO2, we’d prefer the carbon in the plants stay where it is. Besides, biomass only yields 70% of the energy of gasoline.
The frontrunners for alternative fuel are hydrogen and ammonia. Hydrogen is used in fuel cells and combines with oxygen from the air to produce water. In 2018, the International Energy Agency estimated there were about 11,200 hydrogen-powered cars on the road worldwide. However, hydrogen is volatile, has a low flash point and its flame is invisible. Add to that a possibility of explosion on contact with air, and it becomes just plain hard to handle.
We have a lot more experience handling ammonia, plus it is less volatile than hydrogen. That is also part of the problem. It has a very slow flame and combusts at higher temperatures than gasoline. Despite its slower reactivity, it clearly works as a fuel given that it has been used before.
Both fuels require hydrogen, which is not found on its own in nature. Up to 95% of the hydrogen we use right now is steam reformed from fossil fuels. The types of hydrogen are classified into colors based on the substrate. When coal is used, the hydrogen is black, brown refers to hydrogen from lignite, gray to hydrogen from natural gas, blue to hydrogen from natural gas with carbon sequestration, and green to hydrogen formed from water electrolysis. Unfortunately, a recent study shows that the level of pollution from blue hydrogen is comparable to the pollution from gray hydrogen because not all of the carbon is sequestered.
The only way to get truly green hydrogen is through water electrolysis, where the intensity of carbon emissions depends on the energy source. If renewable energy is used, the hydrogen is completely green. Unfortunately, as with anything, it costs to be green. Green hydrogen is two to three times more expensive than blue hydrogen.
In 2017, Shell, BP and other fossil fuel companies formed the Hydrogen Coalition, with the intent of showing all of us how good they are being to the environment. If you look at many of their sustainability reports, they tout the fact that they plan to use blue and green hydrogen. It is clear that this hydrogen will be steam reformed from fossil fuels because that is the easiest and least expensive way to access it, and most of it will be blue hydrogen because that is cheaper than green hydrogen.
Because the process involves fossil fuels, it does very little for the climate. The only way to make truly green hydrogen is through water electrolysis done with power from renewable energy.
Fossil fuel companies will use their products for as long as it is profitable for them. That is why the Citizens Climate Lobby supports a carbon fee. This fee will be based on how many tons of carbon are emitted at the well, starting at $10 per ton, collected by the Treasury Department and given back to American families in equal shares.
We know that pulling back on fossil fuels will affect current employees, so we also support plans that include money for them to go back to school or relocate. Current workers deserve not to be left behind.
We all deserve straight talk when it comes to alternative energy sources. Executives are counting on the fact that most of us do not know about these processes. I certainly didn’t until I started researching them. Knowledge is power.